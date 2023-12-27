Home / Education / News / UP Police Recruitment 2023: Registration for Constable starts today

UP Police Recruitment 2023: Registration for Constable starts today

The candidates passionate and qualified for the posts of UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023 can apply through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The application deadline is January 18

UP Police Recruitment 2023
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has started the registration procedure for 60,244 constable positions beginning today, December 27. Eligible and qualified applicants can apply through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply is January 18, 2024.
 
UP police expect to fill the opportunities across different positions like constable, SI, clerical cadre, computer operator, jail warder, radio operator, and computer programmer. To apply for the role of Sub Inspector, applicants should carry a graduate education, while constable positions need a minimum qualification of 12th pass.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

UP Police Constable Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply 

Step 1 – Visit the official website at uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2 – On the homepage, press the recruitment link.
Step 3 – Register yourself.
Step 4 – Fill in the registration form.
Step 5 – Pay the application fees. Applicants are needed to pay an application fee of Rs 400.
Step 6 – Submit the form and download the acknowledgment page for later. 

UP Police Constable Recruitment: Exam pattern
The UP police constable positions will be filled based on physical tests and written exams, with the first phase being a written test. The written test will have a sum of 300 marks and last for a duration of 60 minutes. 

ALSO READ: BSSC CGL result 2022 out at bssc.bihar.gov.in, Know how to check result
 

The test will cover four subjects including General Knowledge, General Hindi, Numerical Aptitude, and Mental Aptitude, with 150 questions altogether. Each question has two marks and 0.5 marks will be reduced for each wrong response.

UP Police Constable Recruitment: Eligibility 
Concerning physical tests, male applicants from the General/OBC and SC categories must have a base height of 168 cm, while male applicants from the ST class will have a height relaxation of 8 cm, with a base height requirement of 160 cm. Chest estimations for General, OBC, and SC male applicants must be at least 79 cm without development and somewhere around 84 cm after extension. SC category applicants get chest size unwinding, with a minimum necessity of 77 cm without extension and no less than 82 cm post expansion.


For female candidates in the General, OBC, and SC classes, the minimum height needed is 152 cm, while ST category candidates must have a minimum height of 147 cm. The weight of female applicants must be no less than 40 kg. Male candidates must complete a 4.8-kilometer race in 25 minutes for the physical efficiency test, while female candidates must complete a 2.4-kilometer race in 14 minutes.

Also Read

Rajasthan Police recruitment 2023: Apply for Constable posts from August 7

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Online registration starts today

India Post GDS 2023: Last date to apply for 30041 posts on official website

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

IB recruitment 2023 notification released for 995 positions at mha.gov.in

BSSC CGL result 2022 out at bssc.bihar.gov.in, Know how to check result

XAT admit card 2024 to release tomorrow, here's how to check and download

KVS can't deny EWS admissions if certificate issued by another state: HC

Afghan schoolgirls finishing sixth grade in tears under Taliban rule

140 pvt universities set up in India in last 5 yrs; maximum in Gujarat: MoE

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UP PoliceUttar Pradesh governmentUttar Pradesh

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story