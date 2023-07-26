Home / India News / Take strict action against teachers for absenteeism: NCISM directs colleges

In a letter to all colleges of Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha Systems of Medicine, the Commission has suggested action such as issuing warnings and imposing a monetary penalty

Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), under the Ayush Ministry, has issued directions to colleges for strict action against teachers who are physically absent but found present only on paper for the academic year 2023-24.

In a letter to all colleges of Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha Systems of Medicine, the Commission has suggested action such as issuing warnings and imposing a monetary penalty, or not considering the teacher at all for the 2023-2024 session, depending on the first or second instance of offence and the experience of the teacher.

"It is found that the menace of working only on paper is still continuing in some institutions. Medical Assessment and Rating Board, NCISM, therefore, has proposed in continuation to the office letter dated May 2, 2023, to revise the disciplinary action against teachers who are found to be physically absent but present only on paper for the academic year 2023-24," read the letter sent by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board for Indian System of Medicine.

The matter in this regard was placed in the 47th board meeting of Medical Assessment and Rating Board for Indian System of Medicine (MARBISM) held on July 13, the Commission said.

According to the revised disciplinary action approved for the academic year 2023-24, in case of first offence by a teacher with less than one year experience, a letter of warning may be issued, or the teacher may not be considered for the said academic year, or both, as the case may be, as decided by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board, NCISM, the letter issued on July 22 said.

Also, an affidavit shall be submitted by the teacher undertaking not to repeat such offence in the future, it added.

In case of a teacher with more than one year experience, monetary penalty may be imposed, or teacher may not be considered for the said academic year, or both, as the case may be, as decided by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board, NCISM, the letter issued on July 22 said.

In case of second offence by a teacher with less than one year experience, monetary penalty may be imposed, or teacher not be considered for the said academic year, or both, it said.

"In case of a teacher with more than one year experience, the teacher who is proven to be physically absent but present only on paper shall be withdrawn permanently on ethical and disciplinary ground as per the regulation 17 (g) of MSE 2022," the letter said.

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

