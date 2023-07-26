Educational Testing Service launches app to help TOEFL test takers prepare

The Educational Testing Service (ETS), which conducts the English testing exam TOEFL, on Wednesday launched a mobile application for test takers to prepare for the new and shorter version of the examination.

As the shorter TOEFL iBT test goes live on July 26, test takers registering for the same can now prepare themselves better using the AI powered TOEFL Go app. Indian test takers can gain valuable feedback and coaching on the new format and familiarise themselves with the shortest English language proficiency test, Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia, said.

Available on both mobile and desktop devices TOEFL Go allows TOEFL test takers to prepare with four complete sections that offer targeted feedback and coaching.

With the launch of TOEFL Go, the test takers can expect digital practice and performance feedback for all four test sections (Reading, Listening, Speaking and Writing), AI-powered scoring for all sections, using the same rubrics as the TOEFL iBT test, coaching and tips to improve on the speaking and writing sections and high-level sample responses for speaking and writing, with opportunities for comparison and reflection, he said.

ETS, which conducts TOEFL and Graduate Record Examinations (GRE), last month announced a series of changes in the English language proficiency test to create an optimal experience for those taking it. The changes will be effective from July 26.

TOEFL is welcomed by more than 12,000 institutions in over 160 countries and is universally accepted in popular destinations such as the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and by over 98 per cent of universities in the UK.

The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) will now take less than two hours to complete instead of three hours and the candidates will be able to see their official score release date upon completion of the test.