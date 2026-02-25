India Post GDS Result 2026 at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in soon, check steps

The Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) recruitment exam 2026 results will soon be released by India Post. On the official website, indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, candidates who applied for the India Post GDS position can download the zone-by-zone India Post merit list.

Nevertheless, there has been no confirmation of this from the exam authority. The goal of this recruitment campaign is to fill 28,636 positions for Gramin Dak Sevaks. For the recent information, candidates are encouraged to monitor the India Post official website.

GDS recruitment exam 2026 results date and time?

The results have 'not' yet been formally announced; however, based on past years' patterns, it is anticipated that the GDS merit list will be accessible within the first week of March.

Candidates will be chosen for the India Post GDS Result 2026 based on their overall Class 10th grade scores as well as further rounds like document verification and medical test. How to download the India Post GDS 1 Merit List? Step-1: Go to the India Post website Step 2: Press on the results section on the website's homepage. Step-3: Press on the concerned link. Step-4: After clicking on the link, the merit list will display on your screen. Step-5: Save and take a printout for later use. GDS Recruitment 2026 Selection Process Candidates' eligibility for Gramin Dak Sevak positions will only be assessed based on their 10th grade grades. A circle-wise and category-wise merit list is created based on the tenth grade. GDS recruitment does not involve an interview or written exam.