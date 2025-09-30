Home / Education / News / Indian students to gain wider access to education in UK in coming years

Indian students to gain wider access to education in UK in coming years

With visa curbs in the US, British Council Country Director says students could get dual, joint degrees and credit transfer pathways to improve access

Representational Image
premium
Representational Image
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 10:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian students will have more ways to access education in the UK as part of the India-UK Vision 2035, which includes joint and dual-degree programmes, credit transfer pathways, and scholarships, Alison Barrett MBE, country director India at the British Council, told Business Standard in an email.
 
The UK is also aiming to improve mobility and collaboration for Indian students through an agreement on the Mutual Recognition of Academic Qualifications, ensuring that academic credentials are recognised in both countries.
 
“This paves the way for joint and dual degrees, smoother credit transfers, and expanded opportunities for collaborative research. Initiatives such as the Young Professionals Scheme also offer young graduates the chance to live and work in the UK after gaining experience,” she said.
 
The shift comes as countries such as the UK, Canada, Germany, and New Zealand become more attractive options for students following study and work visa restrictions in the US, including proposals to eliminate the optional practical training programme, which currently allows F-1 visa students to work for 12 months, with possible extensions.
 
Each year, thousands of Indian students choose the UK for higher education. “In 2023-24, more than 166,000 Indian students were enrolled in UK universities, making India one of the largest sources of international students in the UK,” Barrett said.
 
The UK government expects these numbers to continue growing, not only through students travelling there but also via expanded access to UK qualifications in India.
 
“With the establishment of branch campuses and new transnational education partnerships, more students will be able to benefit from a British education without leaving home,” she said.
 
Several British universities, including the Universities of Southampton, Liverpool, Coventry, York, and Aberdeen, have either set up campuses in India or received letters of intent from the education ministry to do so.
 
These universities will offer courses in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), as well as economics, on their Indian campuses.
 
According to reports, programmes will include undergraduate and postgraduate courses in computing and data science, business management, accounting and finance, artificial intelligence, and more. “Over the next few years, we expect several UK universities to explore establishing campuses in India under University Grants Commission and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) regulations,” Barrett said.
 
A key consideration, howev­er, remains keeping tuition rat­es affordable for Indian st­u­dents choosing to study in the UK.
 
To address this, Barrett said Indian students have access to a wide variety of scholarships as part of India-UK Vision 2035. These include well-established awards such as Commonwealth, Chevening, Women in STEM, and GREAT (Global Research and Education in Advanced Technologies) scholarships, along with subject-specific opportunities.
 
“In addition, bursaries are offered through the UK’s Department for Education and directly by individual universities. Together, these programmes provide major financial support and open doors for more Indian students to experience world-class education in the UK,” Barrett said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Deadline, eligibility and procedure to apply

Odisha approves ₹12,000 cr for scheme to set up 2,200 primary schools

AI use grows in Indian B-Schools, but only 7% faculty are experts: Survey

CBSE 2026 board exams: Check class 10th & 12th timetable, guidelines & more

Women's enrolment in AI, machine learning programmes jumps fourfold: Report

Topics :StudentsIndian educationstudy abroadBritish Council

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story