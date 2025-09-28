Home / Education / News / AI use grows in Indian B-Schools, but only 7% faculty are experts: Survey

AI use grows in Indian B-Schools, but only 7% faculty are experts: Survey

The findings reveal that faculty are using AI most in research and teaching, while applications in curriculum development are growing steadily

artificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES
The survey also sheds light on faculty perceptions of AI's impact on student learning, skill development and classroom engagement.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Only 51 per cent of faculty members are confident of a favourable impact of AI adoption on business school students, and only 7 per cent are expert users, even as the Indian B-Schools are increasingly adopting generative AI in teaching, research and curriculum design, according to a new survey.

The survey conducted by MBAUniverse.com among 235 faculty members from India's top B-schools, including IIMs, IITs, ISB, XLRI, SPJIMR, MDI and NMIMS, offered a detailed look at how generative AI is shaping management education.

According to the survey, 51 per cent of faculty report a favourable impact of AI on student learning, while over half expect AI's role in teaching, curriculum and research to increase in the next 12 months. Intermediate users make up 55 per cent of faculty, with 7 per cent identifying as experts, signalling huge opportunities for structured capacity-building programs.

"The findings reveal that faculty are using AI most in research and teaching, while applications in curriculum development are growing steadily. Administrative tasks and student assessment remain emerging areas, highlighting opportunities for structured support and capacity building," the survey report said.

The survey also sheds light on faculty perceptions of AI's impact on student learning, skill development and classroom engagement, as well as the tools, training and policy guidance they consider most important for responsible adoption.

According to Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, AI is transforming education and must be harnessed responsibly to strengthen both teaching and learning.

" It gives every student the freedom to ask questions and helps overcome barriers of language, background, or geography," he said.

The survey found that among AI tools, ChatGPT was rated most relevant for teaching-related activities. This was followed by Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity, while Google Gemini and Claude received moderate ratings. Meta AI was rated lowest in relevance.

Though the majority of faculty viewed the impact of AI usage on student learning favourably, about 21 per cent indicated it was too early to assess, and 18 per cent observed an unfavourable impact. A smaller share of nearly 10 per cent reported no significant impact.

The leading challenge identified in research-related use of generative AI was ethical and integrity concerns, followed by inaccuracies or unreliable outputs and the lack of regulatory policy.

Amit Agnihotri, Founder and Chair, Indian Management Conclave, said, "We are living in an era where AI is widely recognised as having the potential to fundamentally transform business processes, redefine jobs and competencies, and reshape the landscape of higher education. Management education stands at the frontier of this transition".

The report was released at the 15th edition of the conclave.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBSE 2026 board exams: Check class 10th & 12th timetable, guidelines & more

RRB NTPC vacancies 2025 out: Notification, application date & other details

Cabinet clears plan to add 5,023 MBBS, 5,000 PG medical seats across India

ICAI CA January 2026 exam timetable out: Check dates, fees and more

Education ministry launches Viksit Bharat Buildathon for school ideas

Topics :Artificial intelligenceAI technologyB-School

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story