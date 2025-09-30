Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Deadline, eligibility and procedure to apply

Applications for the 2025 Azim Premji Scholarship are now being accepted. Girls from government schools in states who qualify are encouraged to enrol for the program, which provides Rs 30,000 in annual financial aid for their first college degree or certificate program.

The scholarship, which is provided by the Azim Premji Foundation, is intended to assist female students from low-income households to avail higher education. The beneficiary's bank account is credited with the annual payment for the duration of the course, which may be two to five years.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Important Dates

Azim Premji Scholarship Round 1:

• Application window: September 10 to September 30, 2025. • Application review: October 2025 to March 2026. • First disbursement: From December 2025. • Renewal application (for the next academic year): August 2026. Azim Premji Scholarship Round 2: • Application window: January 10 to January 30, 2026. • Application review: February to July 2026. • First disbursement: From April 2026. • Renewal application (for the next academic year): December 2026. How to apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025? Step 1. Visit the Azim Premji Foundation website at azimpremjifoundation.org. Step 2. Find the "What We Do" menu and choose 'Education,' where the detailed information and links for the scholarship will be given.

Step 3. Carefully finish the online application form with all the needed information, like personal, academic, and bank details. Step 4. After submission, make sure to print or save a digital copy for your records. Checklist of required documents for the Azim Premji Scholarship • A latest 2x2-inch passport-sized photograph. • A scanned copy of your signature. • A clean scanned image of the front side of your Aadhaar Card (showing name, photo, date of birth, and gender). • Another clean scanned image of the first page of your bank passbook (containing your name, account number, and IFSC code). • Scanned copies of Class 10 and Class 12 marksheets.

Azim Premji Scholarship 2025: Eligibility criteria Eligible States or UTs: Arunachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Gender and Background: The student must be female and come from a low-income household. Academic History: Must be a regular student in a government school or college in one of the qualifying states or territories and have completed both Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Current Admission: For the 2025–2026 academic year, you must have been accepted into the first year of an accredited undergraduate degree or certificate program (which lasts two to five years).

Institution: Any government or legitimate private institution or university in India. What is the Azim Premji Foundation? The founder of the IT company Wipro, Azim Premji, founded the well-known non-profit Azim Premji Foundation in 2001. The foundation, which has its headquarters in Bengaluru, is committed to promoting a society that is fair, just, compassionate, and sustainable. The foundation works on livelihoods, health, and education. Azim Premji Scholarship FAQs Question 1: Is the Azim Premji Scholarship awarded based on merit? Answer 1: No, the scholarship is not reawarded on merit. Question 2: Is there an age limit to apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship?