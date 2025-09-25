Home / Education / News / CBSE 2026 board exams: Check class 10th & 12th timetable, guidelines & more

CBSE 2026 board exams: Check class 10th & 12th timetable, guidelines & more

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10th & 12th tentative timetable. Check the full schedule available to candidates on the CBSE official website at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 2026 board exams
CBSE date sheet 2026 Class 10th, 12th
Sonika Nitin Nimje
10 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
CBSE Board 2026 Exam Date Sheet: In order to give students a head start on their exam preparation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the preliminary date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Exams will take place from February 17 to July 15, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm (or until 12:30 pm for the automotive and painting courses). 
 
The two-board exam system for Class 10 students is a significant innovation that was implemented this year. Its purpose is to alleviate stress and help students who skip or fail topics save their academic year. Over 45 lakh students are anticipated to take the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams this year, up three lakh from the previous year.

CBSE 2026 Board Exams Admit Card Release Date

As was the case last year, the board is anticipated to release the admit card two weeks before the exams. Class 10 second board exams will start on May 15 and go through May 30, 2026. From 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on June 1, 2026, compartment subject exams will take place.

CBSE Board Exam 2026 Timetable: How to check class 10 & 12th exam schedule?

    • Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
      
    • Press on CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 tentative timetable available on the home page.
      
    • A new page will be displayed where candidates can view the exam dates.
      
    • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for later need.

Class 10th Board Exams 2026 Timetable and Schedule 

Date Time Subjects (Code – Name)
Tue, 17 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 041 – Mathematics Standard, 241 – Mathematics Basic
Wed, 18 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 401 – Retail, 403 – Security, 413 – Health Care, 414 – Apparel, 415 – Multi-media, 419 – Data Science, 420 – Electronics & Hardware, 404 – Automotive, 405 – Intro to Fin. Markets, 406 – Intro to Tourism, 408 – Agriculture, 409 – Food Production, 410 – Front Office Operations, 411 – Banking & Insurance, 421 – Foundation Skill for Sciences, 422 – Design Thinking & Innovation
Fri, 20 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 407 – Beauty & Wellness, 412 – Marketing & Sales, 416 – Multi Skill Foundation, 418 – Physical Activity Trainer
Sat, 21 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 101 – English (Communicative), 184 – English (Lang. & Lit.)
Mon, 23 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 018 – French
Tue, 24 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 003 – Urdu Course-A, 004 – Punjabi, 089 – Telugu Telangana, 005 – Bengali, 006 – Tamil, 009 – Marathi, 010 – Gujarati, 011 – Manipuri
Wed, 25 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 086 – Science
Thu, 26 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 064 – Home Science
Fri, 27 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 165 – Computer Applications, 402 – Information Technology, 417 – Artificial Intelligence
Sat, 28 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 119 – Sanskrit (Comm.), 122 – Sanskrit, 131 – Rai, 132 – Gurung, 133 – Tamang, 134 – Sherpa, 303 – Urdu Course-B
Mon, 2 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 002 – Hindi Course-A, 085 – Hindi Course-B
Tue, 3 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 017 – Tibetan, 020 – German, 095 – Bhutia, 096 – Spanish, 097 – Kashmiri, 098 – Mizo, 099 – Bahasa Melayu, 076 – NCC, 088 – Bhoti, 092 – Bodo, 093 – Tangkhul, 094 – Japanese, 154 – Elements of Business, 254 – Bookkeeping & Accountancy
Thu, 5 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 049 – Painting
Fri, 6 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 091 – Kokborok, 008 – Sindhi, 012 – Malayalam, 013 – Odia, 014 – Assamese, 015 – Kannada
Sat, 7 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 087 – Social Science
Mon, 9 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 007 – Telugu, 016 – Arabic, 021 – Russian, 023 – Persian, 024 – Nepali, 025 – Limboo, 026 – Lepcha, 036 – Hindustani Music (Per. Ins.), 136 – Thai
  10:30 am – 12:30 pm 031 – Carnatic Music (Vocal), 032 – Carnatic Music (Mel. Ins.), 033 – Carnatic Music (Per. Ins.), 034 – Hindustani Music (Vocal), 035 – Hindustani Music (Mel. Ins.)

 

Class 12th Board Exams 2026 Timetable and Schedule

Date Time Subjects (Code – Name)
Tue, 17 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 066 – Entrepreneurship, 825 – Shorthand (Eng.), 826 – Shorthand (Hindi), 045 – Biotechnology
Wed, 18 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 048 – Physical Education
Thu, 19 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 046 – Engineering Graphics, 823 – Cost Accounting
  10:30 am – 12:30 pm 057 – Bharatnatyam, 058 – Kuchipudi, 059 – Odissi, 060 – Manipuri, 061 – Kathakali, 816 – Horticulture
Fri, 20 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 042 – Physics
Sat, 21 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 054 – Business Studies, 833 – Business Administration
Mon, 23 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 037 – Psychology
Tue, 24 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 837 – Fashion Studies
Wed, 25 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 817 – Typography & Computer App., 804 – Automotive
Thu, 26 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 029 – Geography
Fri, 27 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 049 – Painting, 050 – Graphics, 051 – Sculpture, 052 – Applied Art (Comm. Art)
Sat, 28 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 043 – Chemistry
Mon, 2 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 003 – Urdu Elective, 022 – Sanskrit Elective, 303 – Urdu Core, 819 – Electrical Tech., 810 – Front Office Ops., 811 – Insurance, 818 – Geospatial Tech., 031 – Carnatic Music (Vocal), 032 – Carnatic Music (Mel. Ins.), 033 – Carnatic Music (Per. Ins. Mridangam), 056 – Kathak Dance
Tue, 3 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 074 – Legal Studies
Thu, 5 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 848 – Design Thinking & Innovation, 835 – Mass Media Studies
Fri, 6 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 036 – Hindustani Music (Per. Ins.), 035 – Hindustani Music (Mel. Ins.), 830 – Design
  10:30 am – 01:30 pm 813 – Health Care, 847 – Electronics & Hardware
Sat, 7 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 841 – Yoga
Mon, 9 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 041 – Mathematics, 241 – Applied Mathematics
Tue, 10 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 809 – Food Production, 824 – Office Procedures, 836 – Library & Info. Sci.
  10:30 am – 12:30 pm 842 – Early Childhood Care & Edu.
Wed, 11 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 034 – Hindustani Music (Vocal)
Thu, 12 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 001 – English Elective, 301 – English Core
Fri, 13 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 806 – Tourism, 827 – Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
Sat, 14 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 064 – Home Science
Mon, 16 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 002 – Hindi Elective, 302 – Hindi Core
Tue, 17 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm (Multiple Languages – Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Lepcha, Telugu Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo)
Wed, 18 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 030 – Economics
Thu, 19 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 845 – Physical Activity Trainer
Fri, 20 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 812 – Marketing
Mon, 23 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 028 – Political Science
Tue, 24 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 807 – Beauty & Wellness
  10:30 am – 12:30 pm 843 – Artificial Intelligence
Wed, 25 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 083 – Computer Science, 065 – Informatics Practices, 802 – Information Technology
Thu, 26 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 044 – Biology
Sat, 28 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 055 – Accountancy
Mon, 30 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 027 – History
Wed, 1 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 805 – Financial Market Mgmt., 828 – Medical Diagnostics, 808 – Agriculture, 831 – Salesmanship
Thu, 2 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 834 – Food Nutrition & Dietetics, 076 – NCC
Sat, 4 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 039 – Sociology
Mon, 6 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 073 – Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, 188 – Bhoti, 191 – Kokborok, 814 – Banking, 820 – Electronics Tech.
Tue, 7 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 803 – Web Application
Wed, 8 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 118 – French, 801 – Retail, 829 – Textile Design, 822 – Taxation
Thu, 9 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 322 – Sanskrit Core
  10:30 am – 12:30 pm 821 – Multi-media, 844 – Data Science

  CBSE Board Exams 2026: Major Changes 

Beginning with the 2026 academic year, Class 10 students will take two board exams. In order to qualify for Class 10, students who were unable to take or failed the first exam may take the second board exam in the "Essential Repeat" or Compartment category. The second board exams are also open to those who want to improve their marksheet.
 
Class 10 and 12 will be considered as complete programs, meaning students will be required to pass Class 9 and 10 both to be qualified for the Class 10 board exams. And completing Class 11 is required for the Class 12 board exams. A student will be deemed ineligible for qualification and their result will not be announced if they do not participate in the internal assessment of any of the program's classes. 

CBSE Board Exams 2026: Guidelines

    • CBSE has made 75 per cent attendance mandatory for showing up in the board examination for both Classes.
 
    • Results of the first board exams will be available on the DigiLocker account of the student for later use to take admission in Class 11.
 
    • Students registered in Sports can show up for the second examination if they are not able to show up for the first one.
 
    • The board will begin evaluating the answer copies of students after 10 days of the exams of a particular subject and be done in 12 days.
 

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

