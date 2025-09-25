CBSE Board 2026 Exam Date Sheet: In order to give students a head start on their exam preparation, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the preliminary date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. Exams will take place from February 17 to July 15, 2026, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm (or until 12:30 pm for the automotive and painting courses).

The two-board exam system for Class 10 students is a significant innovation that was implemented this year. Its purpose is to alleviate stress and help students who skip or fail topics save their academic year. Over 45 lakh students are anticipated to take the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams this year, up three lakh from the previous year.

CBSE 2026 Board Exams Admit Card Release Date

As was the case last year, the board is anticipated to release the admit card two weeks before the exams. Class 10 second board exams will start on May 15 and go through May 30, 2026. From 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on June 1, 2026, compartment subject exams will take place.

CBSE Board Exam 2026 Timetable: How to check class 10 & 12th exam schedule?

• Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

• Press on CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2026 tentative timetable available on the home page.

• A new page will be displayed where candidates can view the exam dates.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for later need.

Class 10th Board Exams 2026 Timetable and Schedule

Date Time Subjects (Code – Name) Tue, 17 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 041 – Mathematics Standard, 241 – Mathematics Basic Wed, 18 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 401 – Retail, 403 – Security, 413 – Health Care, 414 – Apparel, 415 – Multi-media, 419 – Data Science, 420 – Electronics & Hardware, 404 – Automotive, 405 – Intro to Fin. Markets, 406 – Intro to Tourism, 408 – Agriculture, 409 – Food Production, 410 – Front Office Operations, 411 – Banking & Insurance, 421 – Foundation Skill for Sciences, 422 – Design Thinking & Innovation Fri, 20 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 407 – Beauty & Wellness, 412 – Marketing & Sales, 416 – Multi Skill Foundation, 418 – Physical Activity Trainer Sat, 21 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 101 – English (Communicative), 184 – English (Lang. & Lit.) Mon, 23 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 018 – French Tue, 24 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 003 – Urdu Course-A, 004 – Punjabi, 089 – Telugu Telangana, 005 – Bengali, 006 – Tamil, 009 – Marathi, 010 – Gujarati, 011 – Manipuri Wed, 25 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 086 – Science Thu, 26 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 064 – Home Science Fri, 27 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 165 – Computer Applications, 402 – Information Technology, 417 – Artificial Intelligence Sat, 28 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 119 – Sanskrit (Comm.), 122 – Sanskrit, 131 – Rai, 132 – Gurung, 133 – Tamang, 134 – Sherpa, 303 – Urdu Course-B Mon, 2 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 002 – Hindi Course-A, 085 – Hindi Course-B Tue, 3 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 017 – Tibetan, 020 – German, 095 – Bhutia, 096 – Spanish, 097 – Kashmiri, 098 – Mizo, 099 – Bahasa Melayu, 076 – NCC, 088 – Bhoti, 092 – Bodo, 093 – Tangkhul, 094 – Japanese, 154 – Elements of Business, 254 – Bookkeeping & Accountancy Thu, 5 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 049 – Painting Fri, 6 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 091 – Kokborok, 008 – Sindhi, 012 – Malayalam, 013 – Odia, 014 – Assamese, 015 – Kannada Sat, 7 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 087 – Social Science Mon, 9 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 007 – Telugu, 016 – Arabic, 021 – Russian, 023 – Persian, 024 – Nepali, 025 – Limboo, 026 – Lepcha, 036 – Hindustani Music (Per. Ins.), 136 – Thai 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 031 – Carnatic Music (Vocal), 032 – Carnatic Music (Mel. Ins.), 033 – Carnatic Music (Per. Ins.), 034 – Hindustani Music (Vocal), 035 – Hindustani Music (Mel. Ins.)

Class 12th Board Exams 2026 Timetable and Schedule Date Time Subjects (Code – Name) Tue, 17 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 066 – Entrepreneurship, 825 – Shorthand (Eng.), 826 – Shorthand (Hindi), 045 – Biotechnology Wed, 18 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 048 – Physical Education Thu, 19 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 046 – Engineering Graphics, 823 – Cost Accounting 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 057 – Bharatnatyam, 058 – Kuchipudi, 059 – Odissi, 060 – Manipuri, 061 – Kathakali, 816 – Horticulture Fri, 20 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 042 – Physics Sat, 21 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 054 – Business Studies, 833 – Business Administration Mon, 23 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 037 – Psychology Tue, 24 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 837 – Fashion Studies Wed, 25 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 817 – Typography & Computer App., 804 – Automotive Thu, 26 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 029 – Geography Fri, 27 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 049 – Painting, 050 – Graphics, 051 – Sculpture, 052 – Applied Art (Comm. Art) Sat, 28 Feb 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 043 – Chemistry Mon, 2 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 003 – Urdu Elective, 022 – Sanskrit Elective, 303 – Urdu Core, 819 – Electrical Tech., 810 – Front Office Ops., 811 – Insurance, 818 – Geospatial Tech., 031 – Carnatic Music (Vocal), 032 – Carnatic Music (Mel. Ins.), 033 – Carnatic Music (Per. Ins. Mridangam), 056 – Kathak Dance Tue, 3 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 074 – Legal Studies Thu, 5 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 848 – Design Thinking & Innovation, 835 – Mass Media Studies Fri, 6 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 036 – Hindustani Music (Per. Ins.), 035 – Hindustani Music (Mel. Ins.), 830 – Design 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 813 – Health Care, 847 – Electronics & Hardware Sat, 7 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 841 – Yoga Mon, 9 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 041 – Mathematics, 241 – Applied Mathematics Tue, 10 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 809 – Food Production, 824 – Office Procedures, 836 – Library & Info. Sci. 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 842 – Early Childhood Care & Edu. Wed, 11 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 034 – Hindustani Music (Vocal) Thu, 12 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 001 – English Elective, 301 – English Core Fri, 13 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 806 – Tourism, 827 – Air-conditioning & Refrigeration Sat, 14 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 064 – Home Science Mon, 16 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 002 – Hindi Elective, 302 – Hindi Core Tue, 17 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm (Multiple Languages – Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Lepcha, Telugu Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo) Wed, 18 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 030 – Economics Thu, 19 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 845 – Physical Activity Trainer Fri, 20 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 812 – Marketing Mon, 23 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 028 – Political Science Tue, 24 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 807 – Beauty & Wellness 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 843 – Artificial Intelligence Wed, 25 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 083 – Computer Science, 065 – Informatics Practices, 802 – Information Technology Thu, 26 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 044 – Biology Sat, 28 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 055 – Accountancy Mon, 30 Mar 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 027 – History Wed, 1 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 805 – Financial Market Mgmt., 828 – Medical Diagnostics, 808 – Agriculture, 831 – Salesmanship Thu, 2 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 834 – Food Nutrition & Dietetics, 076 – NCC Sat, 4 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 039 – Sociology Mon, 6 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 073 – Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, 188 – Bhoti, 191 – Kokborok, 814 – Banking, 820 – Electronics Tech. Tue, 7 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 803 – Web Application Wed, 8 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 118 – French, 801 – Retail, 829 – Textile Design, 822 – Taxation Thu, 9 Apr 2026 10:30 am – 01:30 pm 322 – Sanskrit Core 10:30 am – 12:30 pm 821 – Multi-media, 844 – Data Science