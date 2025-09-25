CBSE 2026 Board Exams Admit Card Release Date
CBSE Board Exam 2026 Timetable: How to check class 10 & 12th exam schedule?
Class 10th Board Exams 2026 Timetable and Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Subjects (Code – Name)
|Tue, 17 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|041 – Mathematics Standard, 241 – Mathematics Basic
|Wed, 18 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|401 – Retail, 403 – Security, 413 – Health Care, 414 – Apparel, 415 – Multi-media, 419 – Data Science, 420 – Electronics & Hardware, 404 – Automotive, 405 – Intro to Fin. Markets, 406 – Intro to Tourism, 408 – Agriculture, 409 – Food Production, 410 – Front Office Operations, 411 – Banking & Insurance, 421 – Foundation Skill for Sciences, 422 – Design Thinking & Innovation
|Fri, 20 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|407 – Beauty & Wellness, 412 – Marketing & Sales, 416 – Multi Skill Foundation, 418 – Physical Activity Trainer
|Sat, 21 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|101 – English (Communicative), 184 – English (Lang. & Lit.)
|Mon, 23 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|018 – French
|Tue, 24 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|003 – Urdu Course-A, 004 – Punjabi, 089 – Telugu Telangana, 005 – Bengali, 006 – Tamil, 009 – Marathi, 010 – Gujarati, 011 – Manipuri
|Wed, 25 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|086 – Science
|Thu, 26 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|064 – Home Science
|Fri, 27 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|165 – Computer Applications, 402 – Information Technology, 417 – Artificial Intelligence
|Sat, 28 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|119 – Sanskrit (Comm.), 122 – Sanskrit, 131 – Rai, 132 – Gurung, 133 – Tamang, 134 – Sherpa, 303 – Urdu Course-B
|Mon, 2 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|002 – Hindi Course-A, 085 – Hindi Course-B
|Tue, 3 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|017 – Tibetan, 020 – German, 095 – Bhutia, 096 – Spanish, 097 – Kashmiri, 098 – Mizo, 099 – Bahasa Melayu, 076 – NCC, 088 – Bhoti, 092 – Bodo, 093 – Tangkhul, 094 – Japanese, 154 – Elements of Business, 254 – Bookkeeping & Accountancy
|Thu, 5 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|049 – Painting
|Fri, 6 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|091 – Kokborok, 008 – Sindhi, 012 – Malayalam, 013 – Odia, 014 – Assamese, 015 – Kannada
|Sat, 7 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|087 – Social Science
|Mon, 9 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|007 – Telugu, 016 – Arabic, 021 – Russian, 023 – Persian, 024 – Nepali, 025 – Limboo, 026 – Lepcha, 036 – Hindustani Music (Per. Ins.), 136 – Thai
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|031 – Carnatic Music (Vocal), 032 – Carnatic Music (Mel. Ins.), 033 – Carnatic Music (Per. Ins.), 034 – Hindustani Music (Vocal), 035 – Hindustani Music (Mel. Ins.)
Class 12th Board Exams 2026 Timetable and Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Subjects (Code – Name)
|Tue, 17 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|066 – Entrepreneurship, 825 – Shorthand (Eng.), 826 – Shorthand (Hindi), 045 – Biotechnology
|Wed, 18 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|048 – Physical Education
|Thu, 19 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|046 – Engineering Graphics, 823 – Cost Accounting
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|057 – Bharatnatyam, 058 – Kuchipudi, 059 – Odissi, 060 – Manipuri, 061 – Kathakali, 816 – Horticulture
|Fri, 20 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|042 – Physics
|Sat, 21 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|054 – Business Studies, 833 – Business Administration
|Mon, 23 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|037 – Psychology
|Tue, 24 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|837 – Fashion Studies
|Wed, 25 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|817 – Typography & Computer App., 804 – Automotive
|Thu, 26 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|029 – Geography
|Fri, 27 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|049 – Painting, 050 – Graphics, 051 – Sculpture, 052 – Applied Art (Comm. Art)
|Sat, 28 Feb 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|043 – Chemistry
|Mon, 2 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|003 – Urdu Elective, 022 – Sanskrit Elective, 303 – Urdu Core, 819 – Electrical Tech., 810 – Front Office Ops., 811 – Insurance, 818 – Geospatial Tech., 031 – Carnatic Music (Vocal), 032 – Carnatic Music (Mel. Ins.), 033 – Carnatic Music (Per. Ins. Mridangam), 056 – Kathak Dance
|Tue, 3 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|074 – Legal Studies
|Thu, 5 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|848 – Design Thinking & Innovation, 835 – Mass Media Studies
|Fri, 6 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|036 – Hindustani Music (Per. Ins.), 035 – Hindustani Music (Mel. Ins.), 830 – Design
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|813 – Health Care, 847 – Electronics & Hardware
|Sat, 7 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|841 – Yoga
|Mon, 9 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|041 – Mathematics, 241 – Applied Mathematics
|Tue, 10 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|809 – Food Production, 824 – Office Procedures, 836 – Library & Info. Sci.
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|842 – Early Childhood Care & Edu.
|Wed, 11 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|034 – Hindustani Music (Vocal)
|Thu, 12 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|001 – English Elective, 301 – English Core
|Fri, 13 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|806 – Tourism, 827 – Air-conditioning & Refrigeration
|Sat, 14 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|064 – Home Science
|Mon, 16 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|002 – Hindi Elective, 302 – Hindi Core
|Tue, 17 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|(Multiple Languages – Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, Arabic, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian, Nepali, Limboo, Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Marathi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Lepcha, Telugu Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo)
|Wed, 18 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|030 – Economics
|Thu, 19 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|845 – Physical Activity Trainer
|Fri, 20 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|812 – Marketing
|Mon, 23 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|028 – Political Science
|Tue, 24 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|807 – Beauty & Wellness
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|843 – Artificial Intelligence
|Wed, 25 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|083 – Computer Science, 065 – Informatics Practices, 802 – Information Technology
|Thu, 26 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|044 – Biology
|Sat, 28 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|055 – Accountancy
|Mon, 30 Mar 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|027 – History
|Wed, 1 Apr 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|805 – Financial Market Mgmt., 828 – Medical Diagnostics, 808 – Agriculture, 831 – Salesmanship
|Thu, 2 Apr 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|834 – Food Nutrition & Dietetics, 076 – NCC
|Sat, 4 Apr 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|039 – Sociology
|Mon, 6 Apr 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|073 – Knowledge Tradition & Practices of India, 188 – Bhoti, 191 – Kokborok, 814 – Banking, 820 – Electronics Tech.
|Tue, 7 Apr 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|803 – Web Application
|Wed, 8 Apr 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|118 – French, 801 – Retail, 829 – Textile Design, 822 – Taxation
|Thu, 9 Apr 2026
|10:30 am – 01:30 pm
|322 – Sanskrit Core
|10:30 am – 12:30 pm
|821 – Multi-media, 844 – Data Science
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Major Changes
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Guidelines
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app