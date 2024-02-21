International Mother Language Day 2024: History, theme, importance, wishes

Language is fundamental to communication. It is crucial to respect, recognize and understand each other's language to effectively communicate. The world has plenty of languages, societies and customs. Every language likewise varies in dialects. With each couple of kilometres, the dialects transform, and the language begins to contrast.

The beauty of the world's diversity, as well as the ability to collaborate and connect with one another, can appear confusing. India remains as a seal of linguistic and cultural diversity for the world with the kinds of dialects spoken nationwide. In any case, the development for International Mother Language Day didn't begin in India, it began in Bangladesh.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

International Mother Language Day 2024: History On February 21, 1952, four students wound up dead as they began the movement to make Bengali as the official language in Bangladesh. In November, 1999, the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) broadcasted International Mother Language Day, which was subsequently invited by the UN General Assembly. International Mother Language Day: Theme The International Mother Language Day theme 2024 is “Multilingual education, a pillar of learning and intergenerational learning.” The theme encourages indigenous languages to be preserved and the UN stated that, "By starting education in the learner's mother tongue and gradually introducing other languages, barriers between home and school are bridged, facilitating effective learning”.

International Mother Language Day: Importance The meaning of International Mother Language Day includes a few perspectives like promoting linguistic and social diversity, empowering multilingualism and comprehensive schooling, saving endangered languages and so on. As indicated by the Unified Nations, linguistic diversity faces expanding dangers as additional languages evaporate. Right now, 40% of the worldwide population needs access to education in their native language. The percentage can reach as high as 90% in some areas. International Mother Language Day 2024: Wishes • May the spirit of the Bangladeshi students ignite a passion for language preservation in all of us.

• May languages continue to evolve and adapt, reflecting the dynamic nature of our world.

• May multilingualism be seen as a valuable asset, not a barrier.

• May we honour the sacrifices made in the name of language rights.

• May our words bridge gaps and build bridges between communities.