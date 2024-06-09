Home / Education / News / JEE-Advanced results announced, Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi bags top rank

JEE-Advanced results announced, Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi bags top rank

A total of 48,248 candidates have qualified the exam for admission to IITs out of which 7,964 are female

Exam
Exam illustration (Photo/Unsplash)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 10:45 AM IST
The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced results were announced Sunday morning, with Ved Lahoti from IIT Delhi zone bagging the top rank by securing 355 out of 360 marks.

A total of 48,248 candidates have qualified the exam for admission to IITs out of which 7,964 are female.

According to IIT Madras, which conducted the exam this time, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel of IIT Bombay zone is the top-ranked female candidate with 322 out of 360 marks. Her all India rank is 7.

Other candidates in top 10 are: Aditya (IIT Delhi zone), Bhogalpalli Sandesh (IIT Madras zone), Rhythm Kedia (IIT Roorkee zone), Putti Kushal Kumar (IIT Maadras), Rajdeep Mishra (IIT Bombay zone), Koduri Tejeswar (IIT Madras zone), Dhruvi Hemant Doshi (IIT Bombay zone) and Alladabona SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (IIT Madras zone).

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced.

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

