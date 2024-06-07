37 suicides in IITs since 2019; Hyderabad and Madras highest, 6 from Delhi

Suicides continue to plague the Indian Institutes of Technology. A recent RTI query has revealed that in the past five years (2019-20 to 2023-24), 37 students died by suicide across 11 of the 23 IITs, reported The Times of India. This includes six students from IIT Delhi.

RTI activist Vivek Pandey said that IIT Hyderabad and IIT Madras each saw seven suicides, while IIT Delhi reported six, IIT BHU four, and IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur each reported three suicides.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IIT Bombay and IIT Dhanbad each had two suicides, while IIT Roorkee, IIT Dharwad, and IIT Gandhinagar each reported one.

No suicides were reported from the remaining 12 IITs, including those in Goa, Bhilai, Jammu, Patna, Jodhpur, Ropar, Indore, Mandi, and Palakkad, the report added.





ALSO READ: JEE aspirant from Bihar dies by suicide in Kota; sixth incident in 2024 Last year, former Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar presented suicide data from IITs to the Rajya Sabha, stating that academic stress, family and personal issues, and mental health problems are among the causes of these suicides.

India’s suicide rate among young people (ages 15-29) is one of the highest globally, nearly double the world average (25.5 vs 13.1 per 100,000), with a significant number of cases involving students from IITs, IIMs, and medical institutions.

IIT Delhi officials were quoted by The Times of India saying they provide 24x7 counselling services and have arrangements with various hospitals for those who prefer external support over in-house counselling.

They are also working to enhance direct interaction between students and faculty to ensure that students with issues feel comfortable approaching faculty members.

A faculty member at IIT Delhi mentioned that several measures have been implemented, including the creation of an Academic Progress Group (APG) to monitor students’ academic performance. This group identifies students facing challenges and course backlogs. Once identified, the group collaborates with different sections of the institute to develop customised solutions for each student.

An IIT student mentioned that isolation, high academic pressure, language barriers, and emotional stress to perform well contribute to the issue.