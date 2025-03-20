JEE Main 2025 Session 2 City Intimation Slip: The Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) 2025 session 2 city intimation slips have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). City slips are now available for download on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in, for candidates who plan to take the test. The dates of the JEE Main 2025 session 2 examinations are April 2–9.

The official notice says, “The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation slip of JEE (Main)-2025 Session-2 (using the login credentials) from the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/w.e.f. 20 March 2025 and go through the instructions contained therein".

JEE Main 2025 Exam City Slip: Steps to download?

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, hunt for the link that says “JEE Main 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip" and press on it.

Step 3: Fill in your application number, password, or date of birth as required and log in to your account.

Step 4: After logging in, your exam city slip will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download the city slip and take a printout for future use.

JEE Main 2025: City slip vs Admit Card

It is important for candidates to understand that the city slip and the admit card have different functions. The location of the exam centre is disclosed on the city notification slip.

On the other hand, the admit card, which includes information like the address of the exam center, the date, the paper, the shift, the time, the roll number, and the category, is mandatory to carry to the exam hall. Candidates will not be allowed to sit the exam without their admit card.

JEE Main 2025: Marking Scheme

Section B will have negative marking. However, the following steps shall be taken to resolve any anomaly or discrepancy discovered following the key verification challenges process:

1. Correct Answer: Four marks (+4)

2. Incorrect Answer: Minus one mark (-1)

3. Unanswered/Marked for Review: No mark (0)

4. All candidates will receive four marks (+4) if a question is determined to be dropped or is removed. Either technical or human error could be the cause.

5. It is recommended that candidates use the constants (if any) provided in the questions to perform the calculations. It is necessary to round the response to the closest whole number.

JEE Main 2025: Helpline numbers

For the most recent information on the JEE Main 2025 Session 2, candidates are urged to keep checking the official NTA website. They can reach the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or send an email to jeemain@nta.ac.in for more support.

Changes are not permitted, once the city is allotted. If there’s a major problem, you may contact NTA, but changes are rarely granted.