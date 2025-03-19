Assam APSC recruitment 2025: Application invited online for 195 posts

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has opened the online application window for Agricultural Development Officer openings under the state's Agriculture Department. Eligible candidates can apply up to April 17 utilising the link given at apsc.nic.in or apscrecruitment.in. The last date to pay the application fee is April 19. This recruitment drive will fill 195 openings.

Interested candidates can view the category-wise break-up of openings on the official notification. Interested applicants must apply before the last date and guarantee that they meet all eligibility criteria. For more details, refer to the official notification on the APSC website.

Assam APSC recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification date: March 13

2. Start of application date: March 18

3. Deadline to apply: April 17

4. Deadline to pay application fees: April 19.

Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. According to Articles 5–8 of the Indian Constitution, the applicants must be Indian nationals who have lived in Assam for a considerable amount of time. As proof of residency, candidates must present a copy of an employment exchange registration certificate or a valid permanent resident certificate earned in Assam for educational purposes.

2. Candidates must earn a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture or a degree that is comparable and approved by the Assam government.

3. As on January 1, 2025, the applicant must be between the ages of 21 and 38. The guidelines state that applicants from the reserved categories will not be required to meet the maximum age limit.

Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Documents required

• Passport-size photograph

• Signature

• Experience certificate (if applicable)

• Educational certificates

• Caste/category certificate (if applicable).

Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in or apscrecruitment.in.

Step 2: Press on the "Recruitment Advertisements" section, available on the homepage.

Step 3: After this, visit the "Agricultural Development Officer under Agriculture Department" and then press on the "Apply Here."

Step 4: Now, new users have to register by utilising their email ID and mobile number and then a registration ID and password will be sent to the email and phone.

Step 5: Next, enter the application form with the essential details, upload the necessary documents and then pay the application fees.

Step 6: Review all the details carefully and then send.

Assam APSC Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 47.20 for SC/ST/BPL/PwBD, Rs 197.20 for OBC/MOBC, and Rs 297.20 for the general category. The processing fee and the taxable amount of the processing fee are included in the fee.

The fee can be paid online via credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking.

Assam APSC recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection method is divided into two stages:

1. Written exam: This stage assesses candidates' knowledge and aptitude and covers two subjects: general studies and the agriculture sector.

2. Interview: Following selection from the written exam, candidates must attend the interview stage, which evaluates their personality, communication abilities, and general suitability.