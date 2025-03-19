Candidates can access their GATE 2025 scorecards pdf between March 28 and May 31, 2025, through the official websites gate2025.iitr.ac.in and goaps.iitr.ac.in. The result can be accessed using login credentials to the portal.
The GATE 2025 exam which was conducted for 30 papers, was held between February 1 and February 16 across multiple sessions.
IIT Roorkee released the response sheets on February 27 and opened the objection window to the answer keys between February 27 and March 1, 2025.
The GATE exam result had negative marking to the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) if a candidate selects the wrong answer. 1/3 marks will be deducted for 1-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for 2-mark MCQ. However, there is no negative marking in Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.
GATE Result 2025 Direct Link
Check Gate Result on Direct Link: https://goaps.iitr.ac.in/login
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the qualifying marks and scores for GATE EE results 2025?
According to the sources, the GATE EE qualifying mark is 24.67 marks.
How long is GATE scorecard valid?
The GATE 2025 scorecard will be valid for three years.
What are the top IITs for MTech CSE through GATE 2025?
The top IITs that offer MTech admission through GATE in computer science are - IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Bombay.