Candidates can access their GATE 2025 scorecards pdf between March 28 and May 31, 2025, through the official websites gate2025.iitr.ac.in and goaps.iitr.ac.in. The result can be accessed using login credentials to the portal.

The GATE 2025 exam which was conducted for 30 papers, was held between February 1 and February 16 across multiple sessions.

IIT Roorkee released the response sheets on February 27 and opened the objection window to the answer keys between February 27 and March 1, 2025.

How to check and download the GATE Result 2025 scorecard?

Here are the steps to check and download the GATE Result 2025 scorecard:

Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., gate2025.iitr.ac.in

On the home page click on the GATE result 2025 link.

Enter the login credentials.

GATE Scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen.

Candidates can check and download the pdf.

Candidates can download the PDF to keep it safe for future reference.

GATE Result 2025 Date And Time: Details on the scorecard

The official websites to check GATE 2025 result are gate2025.iitr.ac.in and goaps.iitr.ac.in. GATE scorecard 2025 will remain valid for three years from the date of result announcement. Candidates can download their scorecards between March 28 to May 31, 2025. Once the GATE 2025 scorecard has the information about the candidate's section-wise marks, overall score, and All India Rank (AIR).

GATE Result 2025: Negative marking

The GATE exam result had negative marking to the multiple-choice questions (MCQs) if a candidate selects the wrong answer. 1/3 marks will be deducted for 1-mark MCQ, 2/3 mark will be deducted for 2-mark MCQ. However, there is no negative marking in Multiple Select Questions (MSQs) and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. GATE Result 2025 Direct Link Check Gate Result on Direct Link: https://goaps.iitr.ac.in/login Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the qualifying marks and scores for GATE EE results 2025? According to the sources, the GATE EE qualifying mark is 24.67 marks. How long is GATE scorecard valid?