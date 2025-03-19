EXIM Bank recruitment 2025: Check vacancies, salary, and steps to apply

The Export-Import Bank of India ( EXIM Bank ) has started a recruitment drive for multiple positions. Once the application link is activated, all the eligible candidates can apply through the official website, eximbankindia.in.

According to the official notification, the application window will open on March 22, 2025, and will remain active until April 15, 2025. The recruitment drives aim to fill roles like Management Trainee (MT), Deputy Manager (DM), and Chief Manager (CM) through the EXIM Bank recruitment 2025.

The official website of EXIM Bank mentions that the application process will be considered complete only after the payment of fees through the online mode before the last date. All the applicants are advised to verify their eligibility for the respective posts before applying.

The EXIM Bank written examination for recruitment is expected to take place in May 2025.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: Vacancies Management Trainee - Digital Technology 10 Management Trainee - Research and Analysis 5 Management Trainee - Rajbhasha 2 Management Trainee - Legal 5 Deputy Manager - Legal (Grade / Scale Junior Management I) 4 Deputy Manager (Deputy Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Junior Management I) 1 Chief Manager (Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Middle Management III) 1 The entrance examination will take place in Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. However, it is vital to note that the examination centres are subject to change in case a sufficient number of candidates are not available.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: Salary And Allowances

Deputy Manager (I): Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920 (incremental increases of ₹2,000, ₹2,340, and ₹2,680 at different stages)

Chief Manager (III): Rs 85,920 to Rs 1,05,280 (with increments of ₹2,680 and ₹2,980 at respective levels)

After successfully completing one year of training at the Bank, Management Trainees will take the position of Deputy Managers in the Junior Management (JM-I) grade. Throughout the training, the candidate will receive a salary of Rs 65000.

EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Here are the simple steps to apply for the EXIM Bank recruitment process 2025: