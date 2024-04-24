JEE Mains 2024: NTA Session 2 results to be announced soon at official site

The JEE Main results for the April session are likely to be released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The results were planned for the last night, in any case, it has been delayed, says a NTA official. The Agency says that the announcement of the results has been moved up to Wednesday because of technical issues. Once declared, it will be accessible at the authority site at jeemain.nta.ac.in. On Monday, the Agency made the final answer key available, dropping four questions. The cutoff for the JEE Advanced, all-India rank holders, and state-by-state winners will also be announced alongside the result. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

JEE Mains 2024 results: List of website

• jeemain.nta.ac.in

• nta.ac.in

• ntaresults.nic.in.

JEE Mains results: Steps to check

• Visit the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.ac.in.

• On the homepage, search for the 'JEE Main 2024 Result link'.

• Press on the result link.

• Fill in your credentials, including application number and password.

• The JEE Main Session 2 result will showcase on the screen.

• Download and print out the result for later.

JEE Mains 2024: Overview

The official bulletin states that the B.E. multiple-choice question evaluation of B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning is carried out utilising final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks gotten by a student will be taken further for computation of the JEE (Main) result 2024.

On April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12, 2024, 319 cities nationwide (including 22 cities abroad) hosted the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 exam. The provisional answer key was announced on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024.