Home / Education / News / JEE Mains 2024: NTA Session 2 results to be announced soon at official site

NTA is all ready to announce the JEE Main 2024 result, list of toppers list, final answer key, and more details soon. The exam was held on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 12, 2024 at 319 cities nationwide

JEE Mains 2024 results
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
The JEE Main results for the April session are likely to be released today by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The results were planned for the last night, in any case, it has been delayed, says a NTA official. The Agency says that the announcement of the results has been moved up to Wednesday because of technical issues. 
Once declared, it will be accessible at the authority site at jeemain.nta.ac.in. On Monday, the Agency made the final answer key available, dropping four questions. The cutoff for the JEE Advanced, all-India rank holders, and state-by-state winners will also be announced alongside the result.

JEE Mains 2024 results: List of website 

    • jeemain.nta.ac.in
    • nta.ac.in
    • ntaresults.nic.in. 

JEE Mains results: Steps to check 

    • Visit the official JEE Main website: jeemain.nta.ac.in.
    • On the homepage, search for the 'JEE Main 2024 Result link'.
    • Press on the result link.
    • Fill in your credentials, including application number and password.
    • The JEE Main Session 2 result will showcase on the screen.
    • Download and print out the result for later.

JEE Mains 2024: Overview

The official bulletin states that the B.E. multiple-choice question evaluation of B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, and B.Planning is carried out utilising final answer keys and the raw (actual) marks gotten by a student will be taken further for computation of the JEE (Main) result 2024.
On April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12, 2024, 319 cities nationwide (including 22 cities abroad) hosted the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 exam. The provisional answer key was announced on April 12 and the last date to raise objection was till April 14, 2024.

Topics :JEE Mainsexam resultsJEE (Main)education

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

