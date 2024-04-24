MP Board 2024: Class 10th, 12th result to be out 4 pm today at mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is getting ready to announce the MP Board Class 10 and 12 Result 2024. The MP board is expected to announce the results today, April 24, at 4 pm, according to multiple media reports.

After they have been announced, students can access their MPBSE 10th and 12th exam results 2024 from the official websites at mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. Students will need to enter their login information in order to download the MP Board results. The students must make sure they have their application number, roll number, and other needed credentials handy.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

MP Board results 2024: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for the “MP Board Result 2024” on the homepage.

Step 3: Press on the result link, after which you will be routed to a login page.

Step 4: Then fill in your login ID or other required details.

Step 5: After filling in the credentials, press on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: The MP Board Class 10 and 12 Results will be showcased on the screen.

Step 7: Carefully view and download the scorecard.

MP Board results: Insights

The MPBSE 10th and 12th board provisional mark sheet is available on the official website. After the results have been declared, students must obtain their original marksheets from their schools.

The MPBSE Class 12 mark sheet includes details like Application Number, Roll Number, Name of Student, Father’s Name, Centre Code, School Code, Enrollment Number, Regular/Private, Mother’s Name, Subjects and Subject Codes, Marks Obtained in Theory Exam, Marks Scored in Internal Assessment/Practical examination, Total Marks and Division.

MP Board 2024: Overview

This year, the MP Board test was conducted from February 6 to March 5. To pass the MPBSE 10th and 12th board examination 2024, students should have a minimum mark of 33%.

The people who don't accomplish a minimum score of 33% will be needed to take the supplementary exam to pass through the board examination on their second attempt.

Around 16 lakhs students had registered for the MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th exams this year.