UP Board topper Prachi Nigam gets support from netizens over 'facial hair'

When will women no longer be judged based on their appearance? Is intelligence only valuable when it comes beautifully? These concerns popped up again after the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the April 20 results for the classes 10 and 12. Prachi Nigam, a Sitapur student, stole the spotlight with an impressive grade of 98.50 percent, or 591 out of 600 marks, placing her at the top in the state's class 10th results.

However, as images of her went viral, her appearance became the focus instead of her accomplishment. Another concerning aspect of our society was brought to light when people began making fun of her 'facial hair' features.





Netizens trolling topper of class 10th: Insight

With a score of 591/600, Prachi Nigam topped the class 10 final exam, surprising her family, friends, and the community. She hopes to pass the IIT-JEE and become an engineer.

However, when the trolls stormed in, netizens were not far behind, ready to respond in the most effective and necessary way. One ‘X’ user responded to a doctor’s explanation suggesting she might be dealing with PCOS and deserves understanding, not ridicule, “The trollers don’t even think twice about what they’re trolling and who they’re trolling. It’s pathetic. I wish she didn’t read those comments ever, it may harm her confidence forever. Hormonal imbalance can occur to anyone any time. We must refrain from mocking it".

UP class 10th Board results 2024: Overview

Overall, 89.55 percent of students passed the UP Board Class 10 exam. The overall pass rate for girls is 93.40 percent, while the overall pass rate for boys is 86.05 percent. Girls outperform boys in Class 10 results.

From February 22 to March 9, UPMSP administered the Intermediate and High School final exams. There were 55,25,308 students who signed up for the board exams. Of these, 25,77,997 were in Class 12 and 29,47,311 were in Class 10.