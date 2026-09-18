JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 for Winter Zone out on official portal

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2026 out: The 2026 Winter Zone Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12 has been released by the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). The schedule for students taking the Winter Zone areas' Annual Regular Examination has been made public.
For the October/November exam sessions, students from the Union Territory of Ladakh, the winter zones of Jammu Division, and the Kashmir Division may use the published schedule.
According to the published schedule, the exams will take place at the specified exam centre during the morning session starting at 11:00 AM.
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Winter Zone Date Sheet 2026 Notification
· Exam Session- October- November (Winter Zone / Kashmir Division)
· Applicable Areas- Kashmir Division, winter zones of Jammu Division, and Ladakh UT
· Exam Timing- 11:00 AM onwards
· Exam Mode- Offline (Pen and Paper)
· Class 10 Exam- October 19 to November 18, 2026
· Class 10 First Exam- Mathematics
· Class 10 Last Exam- Computer Science
· Class 12 Exam- October 21 to November 21, 2026
· Class 12 First Exam- Mathematics/Applied Mathematics
· Class 12 Subjects- Science, Commerce, Arts, and Home Science
· Official Portal- jkbose.jk.gov.in.
JKBOSE 10 Datesheet 2026:
Date
Day
Subject
Exam Time
October 19, 2026
Monday
Mathematics
11 AM–2 PM
October 22, 2026
Thursday
Urdu / Hindi
11 AM–2 PM
October 27, 2026
Tuesday
Science – Physics, Chemistry & Life Science
11 AM–2 PM
October 31, 2026
Saturday
English
11 AM–2 PM
November 4, 2026
Wednesday
Social Science
11 AM–2 PM
November 7, 2026
Saturday
Music
11 AM–2 PM
November 9, 2026
Monday
Additional/Optional Subjects
11 AM–2 PM
November 11, 2026
Wednesday
Vocational Subjects
11 AM–2 PM
November 14, 2026
Saturday
Home Science
11 AM–2 PM
November 16, 2026
Monday
Painting / Art & Drawing
11 AM–2 PM
November 18, 2026
Wednesday
Computer Science
11 AM–2 PM
JKBOSE Class 12 Datesheet 2026:
Date
Day
Science
Arts
Home Science
Commerce
October 21, 2026
Wednesday
Mathematics / Applied Mathematics
Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Sociology
Extension Education
—
October 24, 2026
Saturday
Geography
Geography / Psychology / Music / Philosophy / Education
Now that the JKBOSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2026 has been made available, students taking the Winter Zone Annual Regular exams can review their exam schedule and be ready in accordance with the dates listed in the official schedule.
The morning session will start at 11:00 AM, and the exams will be administered offline using pen and paper. Students from the relevant Jammu Division winter zones, Ladakh UT, and Kashmir Division should review the date sheet that corresponds to their division.