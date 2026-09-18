JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 for Winter Zone out on official portal

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2026 out: The 2026 Winter Zone Date Sheet for Classes 10 and 12 has been released by the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). The schedule for students taking the Winter Zone areas' Annual Regular Examination has been made public.

For the October/November exam sessions, students from the Union Territory of Ladakh, the winter zones of Jammu Division, and the Kashmir Division may use the published schedule.

According to the published schedule, the exams will take place at the specified exam centre during the morning session starting at 11:00 AM.

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Winter Zone Date Sheet 2026 Notification

· Exam Session- October- November (Winter Zone / Kashmir Division)

· Applicable Areas- Kashmir Division, winter zones of Jammu Division, and Ladakh UT · Exam Timing- 11:00 AM onwards · Exam Mode- Offline (Pen and Paper) · Class 10 Exam- October 19 to November 18, 2026 · Class 10 First Exam- Mathematics · Class 10 Last Exam- Computer Science · Class 12 Exam- October 21 to November 21, 2026 · Class 12 First Exam- Mathematics/Applied Mathematics · Class 12 Subjects- Science, Commerce, Arts, and Home Science JKBOSE 10 Datesheet 2026: Date Day Subject Exam Time October 19, 2026 Monday Mathematics 11 AM–2 PM October 22, 2026 Thursday Urdu / Hindi 11 AM–2 PM October 27, 2026 Tuesday Science – Physics, Chemistry & Life Science 11 AM–2 PM October 31, 2026 Saturday English 11 AM–2 PM November 4, 2026 Wednesday Social Science 11 AM–2 PM November 7, 2026 Saturday Music 11 AM–2 PM November 9, 2026 Monday Additional/Optional Subjects 11 AM–2 PM November 11, 2026 Wednesday Vocational Subjects 11 AM–2 PM November 14, 2026 Saturday Home Science 11 AM–2 PM November 16, 2026 Monday Painting / Art & Drawing 11 AM–2 PM November 18, 2026 Wednesday Computer Science 11 AM–2 PM · Official Portal- jkbose.jk.gov.in.

JKBOSE Class 12 Datesheet 2026: Date Day Science Arts Home Science Commerce October 21, 2026 Wednesday Mathematics / Applied Mathematics Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Sociology Extension Education — October 24, 2026 Saturday Geography Geography / Psychology / Music / Philosophy / Education — — October 28, 2026 Wednesday Physics Home Science / History / Public Administration Human Development Business Mathematics / Public Administration November 2, 2026 Monday General English General English General English General English November 5, 2026 Thursday Chemistry Arabic / Persian / Sanskrit / Economics Clothing for the Family Entrepreneurship / Economics November 9, 2026 Monday Geology / Biotechnology / Microbiology / Biochemistry Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri / Dogri / Punjabi / Bhoti — Business Studies November 14, 2026 Saturday Biology (Botany & Zoology) / Statistics Political Science / Statistics — Accountancy November 17, 2026 Tuesday Vocational & other subjects Vocational Subjects Vocational Subjects Vocational Subjects November 21, 2026 Saturday Computer Science / IT / EVS / Functional English / Physical Education / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Electronics / Food Technology Computer Science / IT / EVS / Functional English / Physical Education / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Travel & Tourism / Food Technology Computer Science / IT / EVS / Functional English / Physical Education / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Travel & Tourism Computer Science / IT / EVS / Functional English / Physical Education / Islamic Studies / Vedic Studies / Buddhist Studies / Travel & Tourism

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: How to download PDF? · Visit the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.jk.gov.in. · Go to the Student Corner option available on the main navigation menu. · Click on the Date Sheet option from the drop-down menu. · Choose the relevant regional division—Jammu Division, Kashmir Division, or Ladakh UT. · Click on the Class 10th or 12th Winter Zone Annual Regular 2026 Date Sheet link. · The timetable PDF will be displayed on the screen. ALSO READ: MP Board timetable 2027 out: Class 10th, 12th exams to be held in Feb-Mar · Save the PDF and print it for later reference.