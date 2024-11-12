JKBOSE 10th Private, Bi-Annual 2024 results out, here's how to check

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 10th private and bi-annual examinations results 2024 today, November 12, 2024.

Students who appeared for this examination can check and download their exam results through the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

Candidates need to enter their login credentials, roll number and registration number to check their exam results.

How to check and download JKBOSE Class 10 Private, Bi-annual Results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check JKBOSE Class 10 Private, Bi-annual Results 2024:

Firstly visit the JKBOSE official website, jkbose.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the "JKBOSE 10th private result 2024" or "JKBOSE 10th bi-annual result 2024" link.

A new page will appear on your screen and you’ve to enter your roll number and registration number.

Then enter your credentials to check exam results.

You can download your exam results and take printouts for future reference.

After downloading the results, students need to carefully check the details mentioned in their exam results. In case of any discrepancy, students are advised to reach out to JKBOSE authorities for rectification.

What are the details mentioned in the result?

Here are the details mentioned in the download JKBOSE exam result: