The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is preparing for the Himachal Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (HP TET) November 2024 session. The admit cards have not yet been made available on the official website, hpbose.org, but the exam dates are November 15, 17, 24, and 26 in two shifts on all days i.e, 10 am to 12:30 pm and 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

The admit cards for candidates who registered for the HP TET should be accessible four days prior to the exam dates. Once the hall tickets have been provided, candidates can download it by simply entering their application information on the official website.

HP TET November 2024: Exam schedule

• JBT TET - November 15

• Shastri TET - November 15

• TGT (Arts) TET - November 17

• TGT (Medical) TET - November 17

More From This Section

• TGT(Non-Medical) TET - November 24

• Language Teacher TET - November 24

• Punjabi TET - November 26

• Urdu TET - November 26.

HP TET Admit Card 2024: How to download?

Once released, applicants can download their admit cards by below these steps:

Step 1. Go to the HPBOSE website: hpbose.org

Step 2. On the homepage, reach the TET exam section.

Step 3. Press on the designated link for downloading the admit card.

Step 4. Fill in your application credentials and log in.

Step 5. Review the details carefully, download the admit card, and print a copy for future.

HP TET: Exam pattern

There will be four series of single-question papers available for the HP TET exam. There will be 150 multiple-choice, objective-style questions on the test, and each one will be worth one mark. Candidates will have 150 minutes to finish it.

Candidates must receive at least 60 per cent marks in order to be eligible. For candidates who fall into the SC, ST, OBC, or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories, the qualifying score will be relaxed by 5 per cent. There will not be any negative marks on the test. There is no negative mark in the TET examination.