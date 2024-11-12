The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) has announced the provisional answer keys of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Exams 2024 (Paper-2) on November 11. Applicants who showed up for the recruitment examination can download the SSC JE provisional answer keys 2024 from the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Applicants who are not happy with the Tier 2 answer key can raise objections against it. The SSC JE answer key objection window will display until November 14, 2024. Applicants will have to utilise their login credentials like registration number and date of birth to download the SSC JE tier 2 answer key 2024.

The SSC JE 2024 Tier 2 Provisional Answer Key: Official statements

According to the official announcement, applicants' Response Sheets and Tentative Answer Keys are now accessible via the official website. Candidates may log in using their Registration Number and Password within the stated time period.

Candidates may submit representations, if any, online only, for a fee of INR 100 per question/answer challenged. Representations got after 08:00 PM on November 14, 2024 will not be considered under any circumstances.

The SSC JE 2024 Tier 2 Provisional Answer Key: How To Download?

• Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in

• Press on the “Login/Register” tab on the SSC website.

• Fill the registration number and password.

• Press on ‘Application Details’ under ‘My Application’ for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical Examination – 2024).

• A PDF file (Official Notice) will display.

• Read it carefully and press on “Click here” option

• Fill in the Roll Number and Password as per your admission certificate.

• SSC JE 2024 Tier 2 answer key along with responses that will display on the screen.

SSC JE Tier 2 Answer Key 2024: Objection fee

Candidates can utilize the SSC JE provisional answer key 2024 to assess their expected exam results. The examination authority will release the SSC JE tier 2 final answer key after reviewing the objections to the provisional answer key.

To object to the SC JE tier 2 answer key 2024, candidates must pay Rs 100 for each question challenged. The objection fee must be paid online using debit, credit, or net banking.