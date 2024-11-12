Meghalaya Police Admit Card 2024 out: Here's steps to check and download

The Meghalaya Police issued admit cards for the 2024 Constable and Sub-Inspector Recruitment Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on Monday, November 11, 2024. The candidates can check and download their hall tickets through the official website, megpolice.gov.in.

The Meghalaya Police shared an active link to download admit cards on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The Meghalaya Police recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2968 positions within the department, including 76 vacancies for UBSI, 720 for Unarmed Branch Constables, 195 for Firemen, and 53 for Driver Firemen. There are additional openings as well such as 26 openings for Fireman Mechanics, 205 for MPRO Operators, 56 for Signal/BN Operators, 1,494 for Constables, and 143 for Driver Constables.

The hall tickets will have all the information about the PET examination such as date, time, centre, etc.

Meghalaya Police's post on X

The Meghalaya police shared a post on X that reads, “Admit Card link for Meghalaya Police PET is now live! Download yours at https://bsmedia.business-standard.commegpolice.gov.in for details on test centres, dates & shifts.”

Official website is down

The official website is not working and the download link is expected to be out soon.

More From This Section

How to check and download the Meghalaya police PET admit card?

Here are the simple steps to check and download PET admit card 2024:

Firstly, visit the official website, megpolice.gov.in

On the home page, find the link to download the admit card.

Enter your application information.

Get a clean duplicate of your PET admission card by downloading and printing it.

The selection process for the candidates for Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024 will happen in three states, i.e., the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), a written examination, and a personal interview.

The PET exam carries 100 marks, the written examination is worth 300 marks and the interviews are allocated 50 marks.

For UB Sub-Inspectors, the monthly pay scale ranges from Rs 37,800 to Rs 86,400 at pay level 11, with additional benefits included.