The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited applications for the positions of Child Development Project Officers. The application process is in progress and the deadline for submitting the form is February 27.

Candidates who are interested can submit an application online at jpsc.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the exam fee is February 28, 2024. The recruitment campaign aims to fill 64 openings for these positions.

JPSC CDPO posts: Steps to apply • Go to the official website at jpsc.gov.in • Go to the Online Application tab at the homepage.

• Press the CDPO posts’ application link

• Register yourself and proceed with the process

• Upload the needed documents, pay the fee, and submit

• Save a printout for the future.

JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2024 (CDPO): Fee The application fee for applicants from the EWS, EBC, unreserved, and OBC categories is Rs. 600, while the reserved category applicants should pay Rs. 150. JPSC CDPO recruitment 2024: Age limit The minimum age of the applicants should be 22 years. JPSC CDPO: Selection Process Selection process for the position of Child Development Project Officer in Women, Child Development & Social Security Department comprises three phases, which are Prelims, Mains and Interview.

Applicants who will apply online for the positions of CDPO, need to realize that in the Prelims, there will two Papers, and in each a complete number 100 marks questions will be posed, and in the Mains, there will be 3 papers, each of 100 marks, and the final step for example, Interview will be just 50 marks.