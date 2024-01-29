UPPRPB Admit Card 2024: Recruitment exams for 2430 posts begin from today

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit cards for the recruitment examination. The candidates can check and download their admit card on the board's official website, upprpbrp.onlinereg.co.in.

The examination aims to fill a total of 2430 posts of Assistant Operators, Workshop Hand and Head Operators in Uttar Pradesh Police Radio cadre 2022.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The recruitment examination will be conducted from January 29 to February 8, 2024, in three phases. The Workshop Hand examination will take place on January 29 and 30, while the Head Operator/ Head Operator (Mechanic) examination will take place on January 30 and 31. The Assistant Operator exam is scheduled to be held from February 1 to 8.

The examination will take place in 11 different locations in two sessions. The first session will begin from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second session will start from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Among all the posts advertised, 936 are for Head Radio Operator/Head Mechanic Operator, 1374 posts are for Assistant Operator-Director, and 124 for Workshop Staff. The written examination for various posts starts today, and this will go on February 8, 2024.





ALSO READ: UPPSC PCS exam 2023 result announced, here's how to check and download Candidates who registered for the upcoming exams can download their admit cards by logging into the portal and using their personal credentials.