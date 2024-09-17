Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 released today, here's how to check and download

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit cards for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE) 2024 today. Here's how to check

s the Supreme Court begins to hear petitions on NEET-UG, here is a look at the ecosystem it has spawned, and the controversy, paper leak, students studying, preparing for govt exams, competition exams, examination, study books
Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 5:39 PM IST
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination ( JGGLCCE 2024) which aims to fill the posts of Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Block Supply Officer, and Planning Assistant. 

Candidates who have registered for the JSSC CGL examination can download their admit cards through the official website, jssc.nic.in. 

The examination is scheduled to take place on September 21 and 22, 2024. All the candidates are requested to download the admit card in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues. All the candidates should bring a printed copy of the admit card and valid photo ID to the exam centre. Candidates wouldn't be allowed to sit in the examination without proper documents. 

How to check and download JSSC CGL admit cards 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download JSSC CGL admit cards:
  • Firstly visit the official website, i.e., jssc.nic.
  • On the home page, check for the admit card tab.
  • Click on JSSC CGL admit card download link
  • Enter your login credentials, like application number and password.
  • Your admit card will appear on your screen.
  • You can check and download your admit card.
  • Take a printout for future reference.

Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted in three shifts in two days, which cover General Knowledge, Hindi/English Language, and a regional/selected language. Candidates should familiarize themselves with the proper exam patterns and syllabus to prepare effectively. 

The JSSC CGL examination will be divided into three papers: Paper 1 will be a language paper which will comprise questions from Hindi language and English language, Paper 2 is a regional or selected language paper and Paper 3 will be on General Knowledge. 

What are the documents required to carry to the exam centre?

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: Documents required for the exam centre for the Jharkhand Common Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2024). Candidates should download their admit cards and carry them to the exam venue. 

Here is the list of documents that need to be carried to the exam centre:
  • 2 copies of admit card
  • PAN Card/Aadhaar Card
  • Driving licence
  • Black or Blue Ball Pen

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

