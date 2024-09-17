JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024 released today, here's how to check and download

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the admit card for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination ( JGGLCCE 2024) which aims to fill the posts of Assistant Branch Officer, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Block Supply Officer, and Planning Assistant.

Candidates who have registered for the JSSC CGL examination can download their admit cards through the official website, jssc.nic.in. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The examination is scheduled to take place on September 21 and 22, 2024. All the candidates are requested to download the admit card in advance to avoid last-minute technical issues. All the candidates should bring a printed copy of the admit card and valid photo ID to the exam centre. Candidates wouldn't be allowed to sit in the examination without proper documents.

How to check and download JSSC CGL admit cards 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download JSSC CGL admit cards:

Firstly visit the official website, i.e., jssc.nic.

On the home page, check for the admit card tab.

Click on JSSC CGL admit card download link

Enter your login credentials, like application number and password.

Your admit card will appear on your screen.

You can check and download your admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

Exam Pattern

The examination will be conducted in three shifts in two days, which cover General Knowledge, Hindi/English Language, and a regional/selected language. Candidates should familiarize themselves with the proper exam patterns and syllabus to prepare effectively.

The JSSC CGL examination will be divided into three papers: Paper 1 will be a language paper which will comprise questions from Hindi language and English language, Paper 2 is a regional or selected language paper and Paper 3 will be on General Knowledge.

More From This Section

What are the documents required to carry to the exam centre?

JSSC CGL Admit Card 2024: Documents required for the exam centre for the Jharkhand Common Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2024). Candidates should download their admit cards and carry them to the exam venue.

Here is the list of documents that need to be carried to the exam centre: