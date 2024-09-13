Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: Registration deadline extended till September 15

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has extended the registration date for RPSC AE Recruitment 2024 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The deadline to apply has been extended till September 15

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 1:03 PM IST
The registration deadline for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission's (RPSC) 2024 Assistant Engineer (AE) recruitment has been extended to September 15, 2024. Interested applicants may apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website for the RPSC AE recruitment of 2024. The goal of the RPSC hiring campaign is to staff 1,014 Assistant Engineer positions across various departments.
The candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 40, as of January 1, 2025, to be eligible to apply for the positions. For candidates in the reserved category, the upper age limit is relaxed.

Engineering degrees (or their equivalents) in civil, electrical, or mechanical engineering from a recognised university or other institution are required of candidates.

RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: Steps to apply

To apply for the exam, applicants can follow the steps given below.
    • Go to the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
    • Press on apply online link available on the home page.

    • A fresh page will showcase where applicants will have to register themselves.
    • Once done, applicants will have to login to the account.
    • Enter the application form and make the payment of the application fee.
    • Press on submit and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy of the same further use.

RPSC AE Recruitment 2024: Fees

The application fee is Rs 600 for General General (Unreserved) / Creamy Layer of Backward Class / Most Backward Class. Creamy layer applicants and Rs 400 for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Backward Class-Non-creamy layer/Most Backward Class-non-creamy layer/Economically Weaker Section/Sahariya area applicants. The fees must be done through online mode only. For more details applicants can view the official website of RPSC.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

