Eastern Railway 2024: Application for 3115 posts to begin from September 24

In accordance with the Apprentices Act of 1961 and the Apprenticeship Rules of 1992, the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Eastern Railway (ER) is accepting online applications for Act Apprentices to be trained in Eastern Railway Workshops and Divisions. Interested applicants who fulfil the requirements for eligibility may apply online at rrcer.org, the official website of RRC-ER. Please take note that the application window will commence at 11:00 AM on September 24 and will be open until 5:00 PM on October 23. Candidates can anticipate receiving a monthly salary of about Rs 10,000 upon selection.

Eastern Railway 2024: Vacancies

• Howrah Division: 659 posts

• Liluah Workshop: 612 posts

• Asansol Division: 412 posts

• Jamalpur Workshop: 667 posts

• Sealdah Division: 440 posts

• Kanchrapara Workshop: 187 posts

• Malda Division: 138 posts.

Eastern Railway 2024: Eligibility

The candidate must also hold a National Trade Certificate in the specified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT, as well as having passed the 10th class examination or its equivalent (under the 10+2 examination system) with at least 50% of the marks points in total from a recognized Board. According to the deadline for receiving applications, individuals must be at least 15 years old and not older than 24.

Eastern Railway: Selection Process

All qualified applicants who submit an application in response to the notification will have their applications evaluated on the basis of merit before being selected for a training slot in an Eastern Railway unit. The information that candidates provided on the online application form will be used to compile the merit list.

A merit list of qualified applicants will be created by averaging the percentage of marks each candidate received in the ITI exam and the matriculation exam, with a minimum of 50% (aggregate) of marks. Both will be given equal weight.