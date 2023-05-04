KCET admit card 2023 to release tomorrow, check steps to download here



The KEA KCET exam is scheduled to take place on May 20 and 21, 2023, according to the schedule. On the other hand, the Kannada KCET exam will be held on May 22. The entrance exam will be administered using pen and paper by the exam authority. Without carrying the admit card, applicants won't be permitted to show up for the test. Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will be announcing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) admit card on May 5. From the official website, candidates can download their hall ticket online: kea.kar.nic.in. To download their KCET admit card, they must use the login information that is required. The exam hall ticket will only be given to registered candidates.

KCET admit card 2023: Steps to download Only the official KEA KCET website allows candidates to download their hall tickets at kea.kar.ac.in. They can go through the steps below to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official site at kea.kar.ac.in. Step 2: On the landing page, click on admit card link

Step 3: A new login window will open on the screen. Step 4: Enter the registration number and birth date.

Step 5: The screen will display the admit card. Step 6: Print it out after downloading it for later use.

KCET admit card 2023: Guidelines According to information from the previous year, the following instructions are likely to be included on the admit card:

• Inside the exam centre, they are not permitted to bring any prohibited items with them, such as books, phones, or other electronic devices. • On the day of the exam, students must bring their hall ticket and one photo ID proof to the centre.