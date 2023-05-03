Odisha NMMS Result 2023 Released on ntse.scertodisha.nic.in, details here

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Odisha has released the provisional National Means Cum Merit Scholarship, NMMS Odisha result 2023, nearly three months after the exam. Candidates who are registered and took the exam in February can now view and download their results. It has been delivered on the list of sites attached below. The steps listed below can be used to check the result, which was made public on May 2.







Odisha NMMS: Introduction



1. Mental Ability Test (MAT): comprises 90 multiple-choice questions on reasoning and critical thinking to which candidates must respond within 90 minutes. Analogy, classification, numerical series, pattern, perception, hidden figures, and other topics will be the focus of the questions. Students must respond to all questions in order to receive the full 90 points. The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) established the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Scheme with the intention of identifying talented but underprivileged students and providing financial support for their continued education. There are two papers for the NMMS exam:

2. Scholastics Aptitude Test (SAT): The SAT comprises 90 multiple-choice questions on physics, chemistry, biology, history, political science, geography, and economics among other subjects. Students must respond to all questions in order to receive the full 90 points.





Odisha NMMS Result 2023: Overview



• Ntse.scertodisha.nic.in A total of 3,310 candidates have been provisionally selected for Odisha NMMS 2023 based on the merit list. From Class IX to Class XII, the selected candidates will receive a scholarship of Rs 100 per month. The only requirement is that the candidates must keep up their excellent academic performance and continue their category in eligible institutions. There will be a total of 3,314 scholarships distributed across 30 districts. The websites to check and download are listed below:

• scertodisha.nic.in





Odisha NMMS Result 2023: Steps to check and download

• On the landing page, click on the NTSE/NMMS tab • Registered applicants must go to the official site at scertodisha.nic.in

• In the next stage, they should enter their login details • Post being redirected to another page, click on 'View NMMS provisional result'

• Download the NMMS result 2023 and go through the details referenced in it • After submitting the same, the result will display on the screen

• Take its printout for later.

