KCET Result 2024: K'taka CET results will not be declared today, KEA claims

The KEA will declare the Undergrad Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) results only after the announcement of the 2nd PUC 2nd exam and Agriculture Practical Test results, it said

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 2:37 PM IST
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has clarified that it would not declare the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET or KCET) results on Monday (May 20). Responding to the reports in the media, the board said the results will only be published after the announcement of the 2nd PUC 2nd exam. 
The examination authority declared in a post on microblogging platform X, stating, “The results of KCET-24 can be published only after the announcement of the 2nd PUC 2nd exam and Agriculture Practical Test results. Further, KEA will officially notify the date on which results will be published". 

Candidates can check the official website kea.kar.nic.in for the KCET examination results when they are announced by KEA. 

KCET Result 2024: Steps to check 

    • Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
    • On the home page, open the UGCET/KCET 2024 result page given.
    • If the link is not provided on the home page, go to admissions and then open the UGCET 2024 page to search it.
    • Provide your login credentials and send.
    • View your marks on the next page. Check and download your marks.

What is KCET?

The KCET is a state-level test for admission to Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy programs. As well as holding the common entrance test, the KEA likewise holds a common counselling for admission to these courses. 
The KEA uses the UGCET scores for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy. The KEA likewise holds the admission procedure of undergrad medical seats of Karnataka's state quota in light of NEET UG scores.
The entrance test for Agriculture, Engineering and Pharmacy courses was conducted on April 18 and 19 and the Kannada Language Test occured on April 20. The window of the preliminary answer key to raise objections was opened from April 30 to May 7.

First Published: May 20 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

