CHSE 2024: Odisha Board to declare class 12th results soon on website

The Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare the Odisha Class 12 Result 2024 by the last week of May. Once announced, students can access their results at the official site of CHSE Odisha

Odisha CHSE Result 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 3:57 PM IST
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) is anticipated to declare the class 12 (plus 2) result 2024 soon. But, the board has not declared a particular date and time, however, it is expected the results may be out by the last week of May. This year, the Odisha Class 12 examinations were conducted from February 16 to March 30, 2024. 
To get to the CHSE Odisha Class 12 result 2024, students can visit the official site at chseodisha.nic.in and enter their login credentials, for example, roll number and date and birth. The arts, science, and commerce results, distance education (DE), correspondence courses, and vocation stream results are supposed to be out soon.

CHSE 2024: Steps to check and download 

Step 1: Visit the Odisha board’s official website at chseodisha.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, press the results tab.
Step 3: You’ll be routed to a new page. Press on the link for the class 12 board result 2024 link and fill in your login credentials.
Step 4: The class 12 board exam results 2024 will be showcased on the screen.
Step 5: Download and print the Odisha board class 12 result 2024 for later. 

Odisha CHSE Result 2024: Marking details 

To pass the Odisha Class 10 and 12 board exams in 2024, students should get at least 33% marks in each subject, and in total. The people who secure less than the minimum pass percentage will need to show up for the compartment or supplementary exams. The details about the supplementary exams will be announced by CHSE soon.

Odisha CHSE Result 2024: Details 

There will be a lot of details about the students on the results. Students can read it by the given points.
    • Student’s name
    • Roll number
    • Subject-wise marks obtained
    • Total marks obtained
    • Qualifying status
    • Father’s name
    • Mother’s name
    • Date of birth
    • School name
    • Subject names
    • Remarks    
Students should see the information on the result and in case of any errors, students should contact the school authority.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 3:57 PM IST

