Kerala NEET PG 2026 final merit list released: Check important dates

The Final Merit List and Category List for PG Medical Courses 2026 have been released by Kerala's Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE).

Through the official CEE Kerala website and the PG Medical Candidate Portal 2026, candidates who submitted for Kerala NEET PG 2026 admissions can now view their final merit and category details.

On October 29, 2026, the final merit and category lists were released. It is recommended that candidates thoroughly review their information and keep a close eye on the official website for any updates regarding option registration, allotment, and admission.

Kerala NEET PG 2026 Important Dates

· Application process starts- October 12, 2026

· Last date of application- October 24, 2026 · Provisional merit and category list- October 26, 2026 · Phase 1 option registration starts- October 27, 2026 · Final merit and category list- October 29, 2026 · Last date of option registration- October 31, 2026, 10 AM ALSO READ: UP Special TET 2026 hall ticket soon | JEE Mains 2027: NTA issues advisory · Allotment/joining schedule- To be notified. How to check the Kerala NEET PG 2026 Final Merit List? · Visit the official CEE Kerala website at cee.kerala.gov.in. · Go to the PG Medical 2026 section