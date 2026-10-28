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UGC NET December 2026: NTA extends application deadline to October 31

The UGC NET Dec 2026 session online application last date has been extended to Oct 31, 2026. Candidates can apply and pay the fee until 11:50 pm through the official website

UGC NET December 2026
UGC NET December 2026 Last Date to Apply
Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2026 | 10:45 AM IST
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The deadline for submitting the online application for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2026 exam has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
 
Candidates may now apply through the official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, until October 31, 2026, at 11:50 p.m., without incurring any late fees.
 
The purpose of the extension is to provide candidates who have not finished their application procedure with more time. In order to prevent last-minute technical issues, the NTA has recommended that applicants submit their forms well in advance of the new deadline.

How to apply for the CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 registration?

·        Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
 
·        Click on the link for CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 registration/application.
 
·        Complete the registration process and create the login credentials.
 
·        Log in and enter the application form with the needed personal, academic, and other details.
 
·        Upload the prescribed documents, photograph and signature in the particular format.
 
·        Make the payment of the application fee through the available online payment options.
 
·        Check all details entered in the application form carefully.
 
·        Submit the application form and download the confirmation page.
 
·        Take a printout of the confirmation page for later use. 

NTA Advisory on UGC NET December 2026

To prevent last-minute technical issues, NTA recommends that candidates complete the application process well before the new deadline. Candidates should confirm that they have successfully paid the exam fee and carefully check the information they submitted on their forms.
 
All other terms and conditions listed in the information bulletin and previous public notices will not alter, the agency has made clear. The recent announcement does not announce any modifications to the examination schedule, but it does extend the deadlines for applications and fee payments.
 
For the most recent announcements and exam-related instructions, candidates can visit the NTA website at nta.ac.in or the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 
 
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Topics :UGC NETUGCUGC panelNational Testing Agency

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First Published: Oct 28 2026 | 10:45 AM IST

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