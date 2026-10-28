UGC NET December 2026: NTA extends application deadline to October 31

The deadline for submitting the online application for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test ( UGC NET ) December 2026 exam has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Candidates may now apply through the official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, until October 31, 2026, at 11:50 p.m., without incurring any late fees.

The purpose of the extension is to provide candidates who have not finished their application procedure with more time. In order to prevent last-minute technical issues, the NTA has recommended that applicants submit their forms well in advance of the new deadline.

How to apply for the CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 registration?

· Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

· Click on the link for CSIR-UGC NET December 2026 registration/application. · Complete the registration process and create the login credentials. · Log in and enter the application form with the needed personal, academic, and other details. · Upload the prescribed documents, photograph and signature in the particular format. · Make the payment of the application fee through the available online payment options. · Check all details entered in the application form carefully. · Submit the application form and download the confirmation page. ALSO READ: India Post GDS 2nd merit list 2026 soon: Expected date and how to check · Take a printout of the confirmation page for later use.