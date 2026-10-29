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Home / Education / News / JEE Mains 2027: NTA issues registration advisory, check key instructions

JEE Mains 2027: NTA issues registration advisory, check key instructions

NTA has issued a notification regarding instructions for JEE Main 2027 registration. NTA started the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Registration process on Oct 24, 2026

JEE Mains 2027

JEE Mains 2027

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2026 | 10:35 AM IST

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an advisory outlining key guidelines for candidates registering for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027. The registration process for Session 1 began on October 24, 2026.
 
Candidates seeking to appear for the examination can complete their registration and submit the application form through the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
 
They can register and apply for the JEE Main 2027 Session 1 at jeemains.nta.nic.in. November 22, 2026, is the deadline for students to submit their applications.  

How to apply for the JEE Main 2027 Registration Process?

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Mains
 
Step 2: Click on New Registration
 

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Step 3: Fill in all required credentials
 
Step 4: Fill out the online application form
 
Step 5: Upload scanned copies of required documents
 
Step 6: Submit the application fee
 
Step 7: Check the completed application form
 
Step 8: Keep a copy of the filled application for later use. 

JEE Main 2027: Registration guidelines

JEE Main 2027 Session 1 registration and application link is now live. NTA has released the following clarifications to make the online registration simple for students.
 
(i) Candidates are suggested to log in using their own DigiLocker/ JanParichay/e-Pramaan (MeriPehchaan) credentials to avoid any discrepancies in identity verification and biometric data at the next stages of the process.
 
(ii) Candidates are advised to do Re-KYC through DigiLocker before entering the JEE (Main) 2027 online application form to guarantee that their latest details are fetched.
 
(iii) Candidate’s name and date of birth in the application form should be the same as mentioned in the Class 10th Certificate/ Mark sheet. 

More about the JEE Main 2027

Applicants for the JEE Main session 1 exam must make sure they adhere to the guidelines. When completing the registration process, candidates are encouraged to use their personal information.
 
To guarantee that all recent applications are submitted on time, students are also urged to prepare their supporting documentation before completing the application.
 
For the latest information on the registration and application procedure, students applying for JEE Main 2027 are encouraged to keep checking the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

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Topics : JEE (Main) JEE Main exam Entrance Exams

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First Published: Oct 29 2026 | 10:26 AM IST