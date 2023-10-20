KVS PRT Result 2023: Merit List and Cutoff out at kvsangathan.nic.in

The roll numbers and names of the eligible applicants shortlisted for the interview of the selection process are shown in the merit list. Along with the result and merit list, the information for the interview date and location is also published. 19,933 applicants are eligible to participate in the next round, according to the results.

The applicants can simply check and download their result by following the below steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan at www.kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2: View the updates in the 'Announcement' column.

Step 3: On the homepage, press “KVS PRT Result 2023”.

Step 4: A new page will display with the result alongside Roll Numbers of the qualifying candidates.

Step 5: Now find your Roll Number with the shortcut of “Ctrl+F”.

Step 6: The appearance of your roll number number on the list will decide the eligibility in the result.