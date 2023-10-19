Home / Education / News / IIM Calcutta summer placement draws 513 offers, calls it a 'feat'

IIM Calcutta summer placement draws 513 offers, calls it a 'feat'

Average monthly stipend is of Rs 1.65 lakh despite challenging market conditions, says institute

BS Reporter Kolkata
IIM Calcutta

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM Calcutta) secured 513 offers for 466 students of the 60th batch in its summer internship placement week.

The premier business college said in a statement that despite challenging market conditions it closed the summer placement cycle for first-year students of its flagship two-year MBA programme on Wednesday.

Students received an average monthly stipend of Rs 1.65 lakh and the median stipend went as high as Rs 1.7 lakh per month. It was an institute record despite the macroeconomic conditions, IIM said.

The highest domestic stipend was Rs 3.75 lakh per month and the top 25 percentile of the batch received an average stipend of Rs 2.31 lakh per month.

The placement programme had a hybrid process for more than 240 roles opened by over 165 recruiters from all sectors of the industry. The process supports students and recruiters alike, it said.

The institute attributed the placement success to the entire IIM Calcutta community, adding that alumni and current batches came together "to pull off this feat".

“IIM Calcutta showed great character in upholding its culture of 'leaving no one behind' as it ensured placements for all the candidates who opted in for the placement process,” it said.

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

