BPSC Bihar TRE 2023 exam results announced in phases on bpsc.bih.nic.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE) result 2023 for Class 11-12 language subjects. The Class 1-5 general subject outcomes have been announced. According to reports, the merit list of the pending subjects will also be announced by this evening.

Bihar teacher result link 2023 is accessible on BPSC official site at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Students who showed up for the test can view BPSC TRE result 2023 by entering their registration number and password. The commission published the BPSC teacher final answer key 2023 on the official site on October 16. The link to download the BPSC TRE OMR sheet was accessible till October 15.

BPSC Bihar TRE 2023 results: Insights The commission has also declared district-wise allocation lists alongside these results. The commission declared results for Class 11, 12 Philosophy, Sociology, Physics, Prakrit, Pali, Persian, Maithili, Bengali, Psychology, Geography, Economics, Chemistry, Sanskrit, English, Urdu and Hindi on Tuesday. The commission will be declaring results in phases. Results of Primary (classes 1 to 5) and for classes 9-10 are awaited, BPSC Chairman Atul Prasad has informed. BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Steps to check • Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. • On the homepage, press the result link

• Login with details

• View the results

• Keep the hard copy for later.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment: Overview The Bihar Public Service commission had conducted the test for the Teacher's recruitment on 24th, 25th, and 26th of August 2023. Without a doubt, an enormous number of candidates took part in these tests. The applicants have a chance of up to a maximum of three attempts at these tests. The BPSC held the written test for higher secondary teachers and primary secondary teachers. These written tests will have objective pattern paper. For this test, there is no negative marking. Candidates who made an appearance in these tests need to score atleast minimum marks given by the commission according to the candidate's categories.

As per the notice, 40% marks for general category, 36% for OBCs and 34% for SC and ST are the passing grades. A passing status will be displayed after the Bihar Teacher Result 2023 is out.