MBOSE Class 12th results 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the result of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) (Class 12) examination 2025 for Arts, Commerce, Science, and vocational streams. Students can view their results on the official websites at megresults.nic.in and mbose.in.

This year, the practical tests took place from February 4 to February 14, while the MBOSE Class 12 board exams took place from February 18 to March 19. Students will require their roll number, which is listed on the admit card, to view the MBOSE Class 12 result online.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE class 12th result to be out today “The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong," MBOSE mentioned in the result notification.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Gender-Wise Pass Percentage of Regular Students

The pass percentage of female students stands at 89.37 per cent, while the pass rate of male students is 84.17 per cent, and the overall pass percentage of regular students stands at 87.34 per cent this year.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meet the toppers

Total pass- 82.05% of Students passed

Arts- Albert Mate and Idawanplishisha Swer have got the 455 marks and topped the arts stream.

Science- Saptarshi Bhattacharjee has topped the Meghalaya board class 12th science stream by achieving 483 marks.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025 Toppers List: Stream Topper(s) Marks Obtained Remarks Arts Albert Mate, Idawanplishisha Swer 455 Joint toppers Science Saptarshi Bhattacharjee 483 Science stream topper Commerce Disha Chokhani 481 Commerce stream topper Overall – – 82.05% of students passed overall

Meghalaya Class 12th Result: How to download the result online?

Step 1: Visit the official websites at mbose.in.

Step 2: You will witness the link to Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2025 on the homepage. Press on it.

Step 3- A new page will be displayed to log in.

Step 4: Fill in the needed credentials like your roll number and other details, then submit them.

Step 5: Your Meghalaya Board Class 12 results 2025 will be showcased on the screen.

Step 6: View your scores and download the mark sheet.

Step 7: Download your mark sheet for later reference.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: How to check via SMS

Step 1- Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2- Type the message in this format: “MG12 (your roll number)” or “MBOSE12 (your roll number)”.

Step 3- Send this text to the number provided by the board- 58888 (for the first message) and to 56263 (for the second message)

Step 4- Your result will be displayed on your screen in the SMS format.

Step 5- View your scores and download the result.

Meghalaya Board 12th Result 2025: What’s next?

The MBOSE Class 12 marksheet will contain the student's name, roll number, date of birth, grades, and subject-wise scores. Students must receive at least 33% of the possible points in every topic and overall to pass the test.

A few days after the results are announced, students can pick up their original marksheets from their respective schools.

MBOSE Class 12th results 2025: Re-evaluation and Supplementary exams

Within two weeks following the results date, students can request a re-evaluation if they are unsatisfied with their performance. Each subject will incur a nominal fee. Revisions to the results are anticipated by the fourth week of June 2025, when the re-evaluation window opens.

To keep from losing an academic year, students who perform poorly in one or two areas can take supplementary tests. Soon after the major results are announced, in June 2025, applications will be accepted. For precise dates, candidates may see the official MBOSE supplementary exam schedule. By July 2025, results should be available.