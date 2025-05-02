CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 not releasing today, board confirms

CBSE Class 10, 12 results date 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a clarification that the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results will not be released today, May 2.

A senior board official confirmed that the result date is yet to be finalised and that no official announcement has been issued so far.

“Results are not being released today and maybe not till this weekend too,” said a senior CBSE official.

CBSE Results not releasing today 2 May:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) official confirmed that CBSE board results will not be released today. A senior official stated that the result date has not been finalised yet, and no official announcement has been made. The official also hinted that the results are not likely to be released until after the weekend.

CBSE board results 2025: Past trends

Here's when released CBSE board results for previous years were released

In 2024, the board declared the results on May 13.

In 2023, they were announced on May 12.

In 2022, the results were delayed until July 22 due to pandemic-related disruptions.

CBSE board results 2025: Pass percentage

Last year, the board recorded a pass percentage of 87.98 for Class 12th and 93.60 for Class 10th.

CBSE Result 2025: Official platforms to check scorecards

Students can access their CBSE results 2025 through the official website, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and the UMANG app.

Students can access, check and download their results using their login credentials, i.e., roll number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Credentials needed to check Class 10 results

Students can check and download their Class 10th, 12th results using their login credentials. They need to keep their admit card, roll number, school code, and date of birth handy to access the board results. These credentials are essential for viewing and downloading the digital marksheet from the official result websites or DigiLocker.