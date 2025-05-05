GSEB Gujarat board HSC results 2025 released today at gseb.org

GSEB Gujarat board 12th results: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) announced the : Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB or GSEB) announced the Gujarat HSC or Class 12th results today, May 5, at 10:30 am.

Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results using their login credentials on the official website, gseb.org.

The board announced the Gujarat HSC results for Science, General and Vocational streams. Apart from this, the board also released the Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET 2025 today.

GSEB Gujarat HSC results 2025 out

GSEB Gujarat HSC results 2025: Pass percentage According to official data released by GSEB, the Class 12 Science stream 2025 has recorded a pass percentage of 83.51 per cent, while 93.7% passed the General stream. Gujarat board has released the class 12th results 2025 today.

Gujarat HSC results 2025: Date and time

The Gujarat class 12th result released today, May 5, 2025, at 10:30 AM. Students can check their results through the official website https://bsmedia.business-standard.comgseb.org.

How to check and download the Gujarat board 12th HSC results 2025?

Here are the steps to check and download the Gujarat board 12th HSC results 2025:

Visit the official website, gseb.org.

On the homepage, check for the ‘results’ tab.

In the login window, choose your seat type and input your 6-digit seat number.

Your GSEB HSC 12th results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

Gujarat HSC results 2025: How to check results via WhatsApp?

Once the results are out, students can check their results through WhatsApp.

Add the number '6357300971' to your phone's contact list.

Start the WhatsApp application and

Send your seat number to this saved contact.

The result will be sent to you in response.

GSEB Gujarat board 12th results 2025: Original marksheet

ALSO READ: Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025 toppers' list, 22 students scored 100% The scorecard downloaded from the official website is provisional, and students are advised to collect their original GSEB Class 12th marksheet from their schools a few days after the announcement of the result.

GSEB HSC 12th results 2025: Minimum marks and revaluation

Gujarat board GSEB HSC 12th results 2025: How many students await results? This year, a total of 4,23,909 candidates registered for GSEB Class 12 General stream and 1,11,384 for Class 12 Science stream. Apart from this, 1,37,799 candidates registered for GUJCET. Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to qualify for the Gujarat HSC exam 2025. In case any student is not happy with their marks and result, they can apply for the re-evaluation of their answer sheet by paying the required fees.

Gujarat HSC results 2025: Last year’s stream-wise pass percentages

Last year, the pass percentage was 82.5% for the Science stream and 91.93% for the General stream.

Gujarat HSC Result 2025: Last year's pass percentage

In the Gujarat HSC exams last year, girls outperformed boys in the General stream, securing 94.36 per cent, while boys managed to get 89.45 per cent. However, in the Science stream, boys did slightly better than girls.

Gujarat HSC results 2025 – Details mentioned

Students must check the details mentioned in the GSEB Class 12th results 2025 marksheet: