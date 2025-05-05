Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune (MSBSHSE), will release the HSC class 12th results today on May 5, at 1:00 PM. Students who took the exams between February 11 and March 11 can access their mark sheets and check their marks online by providing their login information, which consists of their roll number and mother's first name.

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2025: Date and Time? Maharashtra HSC Result date- May 05, 2025 Maharashtra HSC Result time- 13:00 (1 pm). ALSO READ: GSEB Gujarat board 12th results 2025 to be released today Important statistics, including the number of students who appeared, passed, the overall pass percentage, and the toppers' list, will be released by the board along with the Maharashtra HSC results 2025. Beginning on May 6, students can pick up their original mark sheets and passing certificates from the school administration.- May 05, 2025- 13:00 (1 pm).

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2025: When and where to check?

The Class 12 results 2025 will be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) at 1:00 PM today, May 5. The MSBSHSE officials will first reveal the outcome during a press conference.

The Maharashtra Board students' detailed scorecards will be accessible on the official MSBSHSE websites following the results announcement at the press conference:

• mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

• mahresult.nic.in

• results.gov.in

• results.nic.in

• hscresult.mkcl.org

• mahahsc.in

• mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: How to check online?

Step 1: Go to the official websites at hscresult.mkcl.org or mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the homepage, press on the Class 12 or HSC result link available

Step 3: Submit roll number and mother’s first name

Step 4: The Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2025 will display on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the mark sheet PDF

Step 6: Keep it safe for later reference.

2025 Maharashtra Board class 12th results: Details Mentioned

• Name

• Subjects

• Subject: Code

• Subject-wise marks

• Total marks obtained

• Seat number

• Maximum marks

• Qualifying status.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: About the improvement exam

Students who are dissatisfied with their grades can submit an online application for verification. After the results are announced, students who fail one or two topics can ask for an additional exam. To pass the exam, students must receive at least 35% in every subject and overall.

The board stated, “The next three opportunities — June-July 2025, February-March 2026, and June-July 2026 — will be available under the Class Improvement Scheme for the candidates who appeared in the February-March 2025 Higher Secondary Certificate (12th) examination with all subjects".

Maharashtra Class 12th exams 2025: About the exams

Results for students from the nine divisional boards, such as Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan, will be accessible at 3,373 centres throughout the state. This year, over 14 lakh students took the Maharashtra HSC exams.