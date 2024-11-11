Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

KTET 2024: Registration started today until Nov 20 at official website

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will start today the online registration-cum-application process for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) Nov 2024 exam at the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET 2024
KTET 2024. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 12:18 PM IST
The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) registration period for November 2024 is now open, beginning today, November 11, according to the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Candidates who meet the requirements may apply via the official website, ktet.kerala.gov.in, until November 20.
The KTET exam is scheduled for January 18 and 19, 2025, according to the official timetable, and admit cards can be downloaded on January 8. Two shifts per day will be used for the test. There will be two shifts, with the first starting from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and the second from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm. There will be 150 multiple-choice questions on each KTET paper, and each question will be for one mark. 

KTET November 2024: How to Apply?

Visit the Kerala TET official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Press on the KTET November 2024 registration link.
Fill in the required details to end the registration.
Log in to your account.

Enter the application form for KTET November 2024.
Upload the essential documents.
Submit the application fee.
Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future use.

KTET November 2024: Application Fees 

The application cost is Rs. 500 for candidates in the general category and Rs. 250 for candidates in the SC/ST and disabled categories. For comprehensive details on the exam structure, passing requirements, and eligibility requirements, candidates are urged to read the official notification. Go to ktet.kerala.gov.in to apply and for further information.

KTET November 2024: Overview 

KTET is held category-wise, such as 1, 2, 3, and 4. Classes from 1 to 5 are covered by category 1, classes 6 to 8 by category 2, classes 8 to 10 by category 3, and language teachers teaching Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, and Hindi (up to upper primary level) are covered by category 4. Category 4 also includes teachers of physical education and specialists.
 
First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

