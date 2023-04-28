MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2023: Everything you need to know



The MP board class 10 exam was held from March 1 to March 27, 2023, while the MP board class 12 exam was held from March 2 to April 5. A sum of 19 lakh candidates showed up for class 10 and class 12 tests this year from across the state. The Madhya Pradesh Board of State Education (MPBSE) will probably announce class 10 and class 12 on Friday. Students are suggested to keep an eye on the Madhya Pradesh board's official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, for any new information about the MP board results 2023. The MP board's results for classes 10 and 12 are expected to be released by Minister of State for School Education, Inder Singh Parmar. On the same day, the merit list will also be made public.

MP Board Results 2023: Steps to check • Go to the official MP board website at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

• Click on either of these links. • On the homepage, look for the links labelled "MP Board Class 10th Result 2023" or "MP Board Class 12th Result 2023."

• Enter your credentials, such as your roll number, and then click the "Submit" button. • You will then be taken to a new page.

• Download and save for later use. • Your MP Board results 2023 will appear on the screen.

MP Board Results 2023: Helpline Students can visit mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in any query. The MPBSE MOBILE App and/or MP Mobile App, which are both available on Google Play, can also be used by students to check their MPBSE class 10 and class 12 results. In 2022, the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results were delivered on April 29 at 1 pm.

MP Board Results 2023: Overview The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Act of 1965 established the MPBSE, or Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, an education board in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The primary job of MPBSE is to advance education and make it more successful. MPBSE's function is as follows:

• Allowing affiliation and recognition to schools across the state • Led state-level secondary school and intermediate Tests