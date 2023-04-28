MP Board Class 10, Class 12 Results 2023: Everything you need to know

The Madhya Pradesh Board of State Education (MPBSE) will probably announce class 10 and class 12 on Friday. Students are suggested to keep an eye on the Madhya Pradesh board's official websites, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in, for any new information about the MP board results 2023. The MP board's results for classes 10 and 12 are expected to be released by Minister of State for School Education, Inder Singh Parmar. On the same day, the merit list will also be made public.
The MP board class 10 exam was held from March 1 to March 27, 2023, while the MP board class 12 exam was held from March 2 to April 5. A sum of 19 lakh candidates showed up for class 10 and class 12 tests this year from across the state.
MP Board Results 2023: Steps to check
• Go to the official MP board website at mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.
• On the homepage, look for the links labelled "MP Board Class 10th Result 2023" or "MP Board Class 12th Result 2023."
• Click on either of these links.
• You will then be taken to a new page.
• Enter your credentials, such as your roll number, and then click the "Submit" button.
• Your MP Board results 2023 will appear on the screen.
• Download and save for later use.
MP Board Results 2023: Helpline
Students can visit mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and mpbse.nic.in any query. The MPBSE MOBILE App and/or MP Mobile App, which are both available on Google Play, can also be used by students to check their MPBSE class 10 and class 12 results. In 2022, the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results were delivered on April 29 at 1 pm.
MP Board Results 2023: Overview
The Madhya Pradesh Secondary Education Act of 1965 established the MPBSE, or Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, an education board in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The primary job of MPBSE is to advance education and make it more successful. MPBSE's function is as follows:
• Led state-level secondary school and intermediate Tests
• Allowing affiliation and recognition to schools across the state
• Building courses, figuring out syllabus and recommending reading material to the associated schools
• Giving proportionality to exams led by different Boards.