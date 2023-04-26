Home / Education / News / VITEEE 2023 Result is out, declared at vit.ac.in; all you need to know

VITEEE 2023 Result is out, declared at vit.ac.in; all you need to know

From April 17 to April 23, the BTech entrance exam for VITEEE results 2023 was held, and the question paper overall was moderately difficult

New Delhi
VITEEE 2023 Result is out, declared at vit.ac.in; all you need to know

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 12:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Vellore Institute of Technology has announced the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE 2023) results today, April 26. While issuing the admit card, the tentative VITEEE 2023 result date was previously announced. The VITEEE results 2023 have been published on the official site, vit.ac.in.
The BTech entrance exam 2023 was given from April 17 to April 23, and the questions were generally moderately difficult. However, students rated each section from easy to difficult at the end of each shift.



VITEEE 2023 Result: Overview
There were five sections on the VITEEE 2023 question paper. Physics and chemistry each had 35 questions, while mathematics had 40. English segment had 5 questions in view of a comprehensive essay and aptitude had 10 questions. According to the marking scheme, each question has one mark and incorrect answers do not result in a negative marking.


The VITEEE counselling will be conducted from April 26 to June 14, VIT Andhra Pradesh said. But, the entire schedule and the results of the entrance exam in 2023 will be made public. SMS will also be used to send out the results of the VIT engineering entrance exam. Candidates should take part in the VITEEE counselling method in light of the positions got in the test. The institute stated that “candidates with a rank of up to 1 lakh are eligible for counselling at the Chennai and Vellore campuses”.


VITEEE 2023 Result: Steps to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the VITEEE results 2023:
    • Visit vit.ac.in, the official VIT website.
    • Enter the VITEEE result link 2023 on the homepage.
    • Fill in the password and registration number.
    • The scorecard and rank of the VITEEE will be shown on the screen.
    • Examine the rank and status.
    • The result page can be downloaded and saved for future use.

Also Read

Bhopal gas tragedy: NGOs starts campaign for additional compensation

38 years on, UK's Labour MPs drum up support for Bhopal gas tragedy victims

38 yrs on, 120,000 Bhopal locals carry gas tragedy scars, fight for justice

HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ

TN TET Result 2023 released for Paper 2. Check complete details on website

DRDO CEPTAM Result 2023 is out now on drdo.gov.in, Know how to check here

DTE announces Assam PAT 2023 exam date, here's how to apply for the exam

UGC, AICTE, NCERT must join hands to make framework for mapping skills: Min

UP board results 2023 declared: Step-by-step guide to check scorecards here

UP Board Results 2023: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th results today; Details here

Topics :engineering collegesEngineering instituteEngineers

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story