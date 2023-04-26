Home / Education / News / DTE announces Assam PAT 2023 exam date, here's how to apply for the exam

Assam PAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 18. The two hour exam will take place from 10 am to 12 pm. Candidates can complete their registration process by May 5

New Delhi
Apr 26 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
The Directorate of Technical Education is set to conduct the Assam Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2023 exam on June 18. The duration of the examination is around two hours, from 10 am to 12 noon.

The Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu confirmed the PAT 2023 exam date through their official Twitter handle. "Govt of Assam will conduct the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT), 2023 on June 18 , 2023 from 10 AM -12 PM. Candidates intending to appear for PAT are requested to visit https://dte.assam.gov.in for further information," tweeted Pegu on Monday.

PAT 2023 registration

The registration process is underway, and candidates can apply for the PAT 2023 exam till May 5, 2023. The registration date started from April 10, 2023.

Eligibility criteria for PAT 2023 registration

It is significant to note that only eligible candidates can apply for the PAT 2023 test from the PAT official website. Here are the eligibility criteria that you must fit to apply and sit for the examination:

All interested candidates must pass the H.S.L.C. or its equivalent examination in a single sitting with mathematics and science as compulsory subjects.

The candidates must also have passed the theory and practical exams of the subjects, i.e., Mathematics and Science.

How to apply for Assam PAT 2023 exam?

Eligible candidates can easily apply for the Assam PAT 2023 exam till May 5, 2023. Here are the easy steps to sit for the PAT 2023 exam:
Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., dte.assam.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, look for the Polytechnic admission test link.
Step 3: Complete the registration process and then log in to your profile.
Step 4: Fill out the form and ensure that you don't miss any mandatory sections.
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents and pay the required fees of Rs 500.
Step 5: Recheck all the details and click on the submit button.
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:51 AM IST

