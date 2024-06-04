WCTM: Empowering Students in Job Oriented Technical and Management Courses

When brilliant and visionary minds from the tech and management world from the country’s premier institutions- IIT and IIM, merge to establish World College of Technology and Management, an educational institution at Gurgaon, Haryana, sparks of brilliance and excellence is bound to engulf the campus. Why it stands out in the landscape of higher education makes for an interesting case study for those students scouting to enroll in an institution of impeccable credibility.

In a rapidly evolving world economy only the toughest survive. Those who are equipped with knowledge, know-how, market trends and are adaptable in any given circumstances are the winners. WCTM undoubtedly fills the need for ‘international manpower’ with focus on the most popular branches of technology, engineering and management. Students passing out of this leading institution of north India & Gurgaon have made a mark in leadership roles and continue to do so, some equipped with both, technical and management skills.

The courses taught at WCTM are bachelors in Technology-B.Tech&M.Tech in latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence & Data Science engineering, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning engineering, Computer Science & Design engineering, Robotics & Artificial Intelligence engineering, Computer Science engineering, Business Management- BBA & MBA, Computer Applications- BCA & MCA & Diploma in Engineering. WCTM is approved by AICTE, Government of India & affiliated to Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak – NAAC A+ Grade accredited university. The state-of-the-art campus has an enabling environment and infrastructure support including cutting-edge labs, such as the modern HP Lab equipped with latest i7 13th generation Intel computers for high-performance computing, a Dream Fab Lab for 3 D printing and AR/VR lab, which are among the best facilities that an institution can have in the education sector, to support hands-on learning experience for students. The global exposure and experience of the Founders of WCTM being Ex-IITians& Ex IIMian have further ensured that the facilities and pedagogy complement each other to stay the course ahead of the curve.

Adequately empowered, WCTM is one of the first colleges in Gurgaon to have an iOS Lab with Apple computers, an IntelUnnatiCenter of Excellence for AI, an ABB Robotic Cell and Robotics - AI Centre of Excellence and an AI & Cyber Security Center of Excellence, which together promote research and innovation. The best hand-picked highly qualified faculty, diligently impart teaching and training of the highest calibre, thereby, attracting brilliant minds from all over the country.

Keeping abreast of the industry trends across various sectors through teaching, training, interaction and internship, which are focus areas of the WCTM management and faculty, work at ensuring that each student meets the high benchmarks set for them. Building confidence through exposure to industry and its leaders are an integral part of WCTM’s approach to holistic development of students including confidence, personality building and professional etiquettes.

The curriculum includes continuous industry interactions such as weekly industrial visit, weekly seminar/webinar with industry experts, and industry-oriented trainings in latest technologies. Trainings provided by the college in artificial intelligence, data science, cyber security, business analytics, Power BI, full stack programming and Block-chain technology, ensures that students are placed in the best of companies and are industry ready. Smart curriculums, excellent pedagogy and training in technology have attracted leading corporates for campus placements. So far in 2023-24, WCTM students had the opportunity to be placed in 296 companies such as HCL, TCS, Wipro, Mahindra Tech, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Mothersons. Recently, in a Mega Job Fair- 2024, over 4000 students and 62 leading companies participated, where more than 2000 students were selected for placements in various industries. The strategic location of WCTM i.e., Gurgaon (having the highest per capita income in the country), in the heart of corporate and commercial hub of Delhi NCR is an added advantage offering plenty of job opportunities. Infact, WCTM, has been contributing with a brilliant pool of manpower to drive industries with the support of a proactive alumni and by virtue of its reputation as an institution in the forefront for bringing about self-reliance in India’s economy of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

WCTM ensures that apart from inculcating academic excellence and developing scientific temper in students, they are also imbued values for nurturing a healthy body and soul through team efforts by organising events such as Zenith Cultural Fest – where Bollywood singer B Praak's had performed this year. Also, DJ Aqeel performed on Fresher’s Day. Tech fest, sports fests and cultural activities like Diwali Mela New Year Fiesta etc., brings forth artistic, creative and sporting talent, developing a feeling of camaraderie and compassion for the students overall growth. WCTM is ranked 56th position all India by Times of India Times Engineering Survey 2024 and is the only private engineering college from Gurgaon to be present on the prestigious list.