ECGC PO Admit Card 2024 released; here's how to check and download

Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC) released the ECGC Probationary Officer (PO) admit card 2024, today, November 7, 2024, on the official website, i.e., ecgc.in. Candidates can visit the website to check and download the admit card to participate in the examination.

Candidates can access the available admit card through the website till November 16, 2024. They can access their ECGC PO admit card 2024 by using their registration number and password.

The online written examination will take place on November 16, 2024, which will be held in two parts, a multiple-choice question paper consisting of 200 marks and then a descriptive paper of 40 marks.

The paper will contain objective sections which include questions on reasoning ability, English language, computer knowledge, general awareness, and quantitative aptitude. The total duration of the examination is 140 minutes.

How to check and download the ECGC PO admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the ECGC PO admit card 2024 through the official website:

Firstly, visit the official website, ecgc.in

On the home page, check for the ECGC PO Admit Card 2024 link.

Then you need to enter your login credentials.

Once you enter your credentials, click on the submit button.

You can check and download the ECGC PO Admit Card 2024.

You can print your admit to download the hard copy for future reference.

ECGC PO Recruitment 2024

ECGC started the application process for the PO recruitment exam on September 14 and will remain open till October 13, 2024. It is advisable for all the candidates to visit the official ECGC website for more details about the exam.