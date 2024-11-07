The application window for the Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Lecturer-Group 'C') Services General/Women Branch Exam-2024 will be closed today, November 7, by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official UKPSC website.

The registration process began on October 18 and the commission aims to fill a total of 613 lecturer posts through the exam.

Once the application process is completed, the UKPSC will open the correction window on November 19, 2024, and will close the window on November 28, 2024.

The correction window aims to allow candidates to make changes in their application entries. They need to be careful as it is the last opportunity to be given to make corrections to name, birth date, category, subcategory, and gender after the last date.

How to apply for the UKPSC lecturer recruitment 2024?

Here's how to apply for the UKPSC lecturer recruitment 2024:

First visit the official UKPSC website, psc.uk.gov.in

On the home page check for the recruitment link.

Click on "UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024" and a new page will open.

Register yourself on the website and create your credentials.

Then log in with your credentials.

Fill out the application process, pay the required fee and click on the submit button.

Once you submit the application form, you can check and download it for future reference.

UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process includes a written test and an interview. Candidates who clear all these rounds will be called for the document verification process and a medical examination.

Age Limit

Candidates between the ages of 21 and 42 are eligible to apply for the post.

What is the application fee for UKPSC lecturer recruitment 2024?

The application fee for general, OBC and EWS candidates is Rs 150, while SC and ST candidates of Uttarakhand have to pay only Rs 60. The PwD candidates and orphans residing in orphanages in the state do not need to pay the application fee. However, a processing fee of Rs 22.30 will be applicable to candidates belonging to all the categories.