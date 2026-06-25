NCERT introduces chapter on Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time

Nearly five decades after the Emergency was imposed in India, NCERT has, for the first time, introduced the topic in a Class 9 textbook, presenting it as "one of the major challenges," as the majority of fundamental rights were suspended.

The reference appears in the newly developed Social Science textbook, Understanding Society: India and Beyond, where the Emergency has been included in a chapter examining the strengths and challenges of Indian democracy.

An official at NCERT has confirmed that this is the first time that a section on Emergency has been added in Class 9th textbook.

The inclusion marks a significant addition to the school curriculum, coming as the country recently observed 50 years since the declaration of the Emergency in 1975.

"One of the major challenges to democracy in India was recorded when an Emergency was imposed in 1975-77. In the early 1970s, public dissatisfaction with the government led by Indira Gandhi was growing. Rising unemployment, inflation, and allegations of misgovernance led to widespread protests," the section reads. "In June 1975, a National Emergency was imposed by the government on the grounds of internal disturbance. During this period, a majority of Fundamental Rights were suspended, the press was censored, and numerous political leaders and activists were arrested. Democratic institutions came under severe strain, and citizens' freedom was restricted," it added. The book also highlighted the role of Jayaprakash Narayan in the movement against the Emergency.

"Mass movements led by Jayaprakash Narayan -a political leader and socialist thinker, popularly known as Lok Nayak-mobilised students and citizens, especially in Bihar and Gujarat. The Emergency was lifted in 1977, and general elections were held, allowing people to express their will through the ballot. The defeat of the ruling government demonstrated the strength of Indian democracy and highlighted the importance of Democracy," read the book. The Emergency section forms part of a broader discussion on challenges facing democratic systems. Alongside the Emergency, the textbook discusses issues such as fake news, misinformation, damaging public property, violation of public rules, poverty, regionalism, social discrimination and gender inequality as challenges to democratic practice.

The chapter also introduces a new section titled "Democracy and You", which NCERT says has been added for the first time to help students connect classroom learning with their role as citizens and participants in democratic processes. Apart from the Emergency, the revised textbook places considerable emphasis on India's democratic traditions and institutions. It traces democratic practices in India to early historical periods and explores their relevance in contemporary governance. The book also contains a dedicated section on the role of media in a democracy, describing the media as the "fourth pillar of democracy" and highlighting its role in amplifying public concerns and safeguarding democratic values.